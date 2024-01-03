Great crested newts: New ponds set to be created in Nidderdale to boost habitats
Public body Natural England has commissioned Sheffield-based community interest company Wildscapes to build the ponds so it can give a new home to the amphibians and help increase their local population.
The application follows seperate plans by Wildscape for two more ponds near Menwith Hill Road last month.
The great crested newt is protected under law and is recognised in the UK as an “at risk” species, in part due to the loss of habitat through the impact through development such as housebuilding.
It’s believed 50 per cent of the UK’s ponds were lost during the 20th century, whilst the majority of the remaining ponds are classed as being in a poor state.
According to planning documents submitted to North Yorkshire Council, the site off Dacre Pasture Lane was chosen because it’s close to existing populations of the animals.
Studies of the area have found evidence of previous ponds, including those which have been lost to agricultural development.
Wildscapes has created around 200 ponds in the last three years across Yorkshire.
The company said in documents: “Creation of ponds on this site will return these features to the landscape and enhance the local wildlife and biodiversity. As a local feature this is well within keeping with the existing landscape as well as offering a significant opportunity for enhancement.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.