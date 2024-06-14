A report outlined the threat facing nature in Yorkshire. Now you can play a part in the fightback with the Great Yorkshire Nature Count which runs this weekend. Steve Teale reports.

Only a week ago The Yorkshire Post reported on the state of nature with some alarming statistics which said 2,000 species had been lost in the county in the last 200 years.

It was the first State of Yorkshire’s Nature report, which uses data collected by thousands of volunteers and was published last week. It sets out a “blueprint for conservation”, showing how nature can be helped to recover.

The report by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust (YWT) shows Yorkshire is still “incredibly rich in nature” and two-thirds of all British species are found here – more than 40,000 species.

The Great Yorkshire Nature Count is taking place this weekend. Pic: Jon Hawkins

However it also reveals there has been alarming declines, with nearly one in five species decreasing by more than 25 per cent in the last 20 to 30 years.

The YWT said we are losing what makes Yorkshire so special, and sleepwalking towards homogenised landscapes where only the most common and adaptable species can survive alongside the demands of human life.

But the trust hope that this new analysis can direct how we can all work together to reverse declines and see our wildlife bounce back – before it is too late.

Concerning as these figures are, you now have a chance to become a nature detective as a Yorkshire-wide count gets under way. And you can play a key role in assessing natural life in our county.

The Great Yorkshire Creature Count takes place today and tomorrow and encourages people to spot, count and record local wildlife – starting with a list of 30 creatures great and small.

People who sign up to take part receive the checklist, wildlife gardening advice, and children’s activities to enjoy throughout the weekend.

Following on the heels of the State of Yorkshire’s nature report, the count embodies the importance of taking notice of the wildlife around you.

Taking part in the count is designed to be fun, free and easy to do, and everyone can take part no matter how big or small your green space is. Signing up and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust will provide everything you need, including a starting list of 30 creatures to look out for, wildlife gardening advice, inspiration and children’s activities.

Spend just 30 minutes – as many times as you like - anytime between 12 noon today (Jun 15) and 12 noon tomorrow (Jun 16).

Participants who sign up to take part with the free iNaturalist app can just snap a picture of what they’ve found – and iNaturalist’s community of wildlife experts will identify it for you.

Last year’s top species most commonly spotted included harlequin ladybirds, pigeons, common carder bees, blackbirds, grass-veneer moths and snails.

Rachael Bice, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: “I’m certainly looking forward to seeing what I can spot in my garden over the weekend – from worms, bees and beetles to birds. As dusk drops in, I’ll be watching the bats and hoping for a hedgehog too.

“Taking part in the Great Yorkshire Creature Count is more than just a fun way to spend a weekend. Noticing nature and how it’s doing in our gardens and neighbourhoods means more of our best-loved species like hedgehogs, swifts and bees – as well as those often-missed, like insects – get important attention that helps us assess how they are faring.

“By monitoring 30 species seen right across Yorkshire, we also hope to build up a picture over time of how our wildlife is evolving. We need everyone across Yorkshire to be our eyes, and help to create a wilder Yorkshire.”

Over the past five years, blackbirds have been our most commonly-spotted garden wildlife – closely followed by pigeons and house sparrows.

However, as the recent State of Yorkshire’s Nature has proved, it is our most common-spotted species on the rise – whilst the species that make Yorkshire special have started to struggle.

As a result, counting what wildlife we see – and don’t see – has become an even more vital way of tracking how our wildlife is faring.

The annual Great Yorkshire Creature Count also helps people find out more about the difference they have made in their gardens.