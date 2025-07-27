Plans for an energy storage plant have been blocked for a second time after more than 1,000 people objected.

Harmony Energy faced renewed opposition to proposals for a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) near villages east of Leeds.

The facility would be operation for 40 years on land off Newton Lane, between Ledston and Allerton Bywater, and connected to a nearby substation.

Harmony said it would help tackle climate change and stabilise energy supplies by storing electricity for future use.

Leeds City Council first refused planning permission in November 2023 after environmental and fire safety fears were raised, along with the impact on green belt land.

A plans panel was told national planning policy changes meant the site could now be downgraded to “grey belt” – deemed less environmentally important.

But that was disputed by action group Save our Villages and council leader James Lewis, who represents Kippax and Methley.

Coun Lewis told the panel: “I don’t believe this site is grey belt and therefore the harm to green belt, which this site is, should be a reason for refusal.”

Objector Adrian Appleyard said a fire at the site could see contaminated water run off in to Fairburn Ings Nature Reserve, 400 metres away.

He said: “This BESS proposal, I believe, is based purely on profit, without proper consideration to the environment.”

Harmony’s Tessa Fletcher said the company had an excellent safety record and the BESS would have the capacity to power thousands of homes.

She said: “As a nation we are legally bound to reduce carbon emission and must do so at pace.”

Plans panel members passed a motion not to accept a recommendation from council officers to approve the application.