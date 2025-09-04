Harmony Energy: Energy firm could appeal against battery plant decision after 1,000 objections

An energy firm could appeal against a council decision to block plans for a battery plant on rural land in West Yorkshire.

Harmony Energy faced more than 1,000 objections to it’s proposal for a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) near Ledston and Allerton Bywater.

A Leeds City Council plans panel decided against granting permission, citing the impact on green belt land and fire safety risks.

Harmony said it was now looking at its options for the project, designed to store energy which can be fed into the grid when demand is high.

A spokesperson said: “We will continue to engage constructively with planning authorities and are reviewing next steps, including the potential for an appeal.”

In July the council’s North and East plans panel was told the proposed site off Newton Lane could be classed as “grey belt”, less environmentally important than green belt land.

That was disputed by action group Save Our Villages and council leader James Lewis, who represents Kippax and Methley and spoke against the scheme.

Councillors were told it was likely Harmony would appeal if permission was not granted.

Two other BESS schemes – at Bramham and Carlton, near Rothwell – were previously refused planning permission but both decisions were overturned at appeal.

Nationally, there had been 25 appeals against decisions to refuse BESS projects this year, of which 24 were successful, planning reports said.

But the panel resolved to press ahead with refusal of the Allerton Bywater scheme at a meeting on August 21.

Harmony said the project would boost economic growth, generate business rates income and help protect energy security.

The spokesperson said: “We remain confident in the location and its suitability for development.”

The company said there was an “extremely low risk” of fire incidents at BESS plants, which followed rigorous safety standards.