North Yorkshire Council’s economic development department has backed Harrogate Spring Water’s controversial expansion plans into Rotary Wood, saying it will boost the local economy.

The Danone-owned water company has lodged plans with North Yorkshire Council to expand its bottling plant on Harlow Moor Road. The firm says a bigger factory will create 50 new jobs and boost economic output by around £2.3m a year to £6.2m a year. New roles would be created on the production line and in engineering and management.

But the plans remain highly controversial as it would involve 450 trees being chopped down in Rotary Wood in the Pinewoods with campaigners arguing that the wood is a priceless community asset.

Harrogate Spring Water says biodiversity will be enhanced through their scheme and it has pledged to plant an additional 1,200 trees on two acres of land next to its existing HQ. No decision has been made yet on the reserved matters application, which is set to be decided by local councillors at a later date.

As the planning application involves the expansion of a business, the council has sought views from its own economy team, which works with local businesses to drive growth in the county.

In a submission to the council which is available to read on the planning portal, economy officer Rebecca Micallef gave her department’s backing to the scheme. It has also supported previous planning applications submitted by the company although its comments are only advisory.

Ms Micallef said: “We fully support the expansion of Harrogate Spa Water Ltd to enable major investment and growth. The proposal will bring significant economic benefits to the town and wider region including job creation and further enhancement of the ‘Harrogate brand’.”

Since Harrogate Spring Water was created in the early 2000s with help from Harrogate Borough Council, the product has gone global and is now a familiar sight in hotels, aeroplanes and restaurants. To some in Harrogate, it’s a matter of pride whereas others do not like the town’s association with plastic water bottles.

According to a report published by World Wildlife Fund, 88 per cen of marine species it studied are affected by severe contamination of plastic in the ocean.

Harrogate Spring Water boss Richard Hall previously told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he was proud of the product but said he would like to see recycling schemes implemented to help minimise its environmental impact.