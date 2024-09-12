Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fairandfunky community interest company (CIC), a Holmfirth-based organisation dedicated to promoting sustainability, will host Holme Valley Green Week, taking place at venues around the area from September 30 to October 6.

Organisers aim to bring together the community to explore the importance of sustainable living and the impact everyone can have on the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by the national initiative spearheaded by The Climate Coalition, the Holme Valley’s version of Great Big Green Week seeks to engage local residents, businesses, and organisations in “meaningful conversations and actions” to combat the climate crisis.

Holmfirth and the Holme Valley. Picture: Adobe.

There will be a variety of activities, all designed to “empower participants to make sustainable choices in their daily lives,” says the CIC.

“Here at fairandfunky we are dedicated to empowering, educating and inspiring people to take little steps to change the world, and this is exactly what Holme Valley Green Week is all about” says Helen Robinson from fairandfunky.

“All of the Holme Valley Green Week events are free to attend, and open to all - it is our hope that individuals, organisations and businesses get involved, whether by attending events or creating their own eco-friendly initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This week of events is more than just a series of activities; it’s a call to action for the entire community to think globally and act locally to take action for the climate.”

Helen Robinson and Sophie Root from fairandfunky CIC in the Holme Valley.

The first event on on Monday, September 30 at 6pm is Green Drinks, a networking event hosted at Café Root in New Mill, offering a relaxed environment for individuals passionate about the environment to share ideas and connect.

The event will include a guest speaker from Suma Wholefoods, discussing sustainable business practices.

Holme Valley Climate Action Partnership is also getting involved and will be hosting their annual Home Energy Event, giving community access to information and solutions around making homes more energy- efficient and environmentally-friendly, at Holmfirth Tech on Wednesday, October 2 from 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual Great Big Green Get-Together will officially bring the week of sustainable action to a close on Friday, October 4 at Holmfirth Tech. The full day of activities includes a Fairtrade café, creative workshops, a book swap, and an opportunity to connect with local ethical organisations, “fostering a culture of reuse and thoughtful consumption,” says fairandfunky.

This year, Holme Valley Green Week will also see the arrival of The Great Big Green Children’s Art Exhibition on the theme of “Green”, facilitated by fairandfunky.

Artworks created by primary school children from across the Holme Valley, who have used ‘junk’ which might normally be thrown in the bin, will be displayed in windows of businesses in Holmfirth and Honley, to form an interactive exhibition trail to be enjoyed by all ages.

Meanwhile, fairandfunky is calling on businesses, organisations and individuals to join in with their Green Week celebrations, whether that be a community walk, book club, recycled art workshop, special offer on ‘green’ products in shops or a film screening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fairandfunky CIC is based in Holmfirth with the aim to “empower people to take their own little steps to change the world”.

Founded in 2012, fairandfunky works with schools, businesses, and communities to raise awareness about ethical consumerism and inspire positive social change.

The Climate Coalition, whose activity has inspired the event, lays claim to being the UK’s “largest group of people dedicated to action on the climate and nature crises”. It is a group of130 organisations — including the National Trust, Women's Institute, Oxfam, and RSPB — with a combined supporter base of 20 million.

The national Great Big Green Week has already taken place this year, and the 2025 event is planned for June 7 to 15.