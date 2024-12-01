Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trustees of Albert's Horse Sanctuary, which is surrounded by farmland between Cawthorne and Silkstone, near Barnsley, said while they had launched a gofundme appeal to raise £5,000, without a more significant change in its financial fortunes a cloud of uncertainty would continue to hang over its future.

Trustee Stacey Hepworth said donations had dropped off and with escalating vets’ bills due to the horses age and rising feed costs the charity, which is home to 20 horses, four goats, four sheep, one pig, four cats as well as some chickens and ducks, had been left cash-strapped.

She said: "A lot of sanctuaries at the minute I think are struggling really bad just like us, and it's impossible for them to take on more animals, so they would have to be put to sleep most of them, that's heartbreaking, they literally are our everything.”

Albertina, who was rescued from a racing yard after being diagnosed with swayback.

The chairty’s last published annual accounts, for 2022, show the charity’s expenditure rising to £162,000 from £113,00 four years previously. The accounts show while the income the charity generated to 2022 kept pace with its income, none of the funding came from government grants.

Ms Heworth said: “We’ve been there for 19 years now and there’s still a lot of people who don’t even know we are there. Even people in Cawthorne. You try and spread the word but there’s only so much you can do with social media. It’s really awful when you’ve got the whole worry of every animal there and you’ve also got the worry of bringing every penny into the sanctuary.”

The oldest horse at the sanctuary, Lewis, is aged 32, and came from an owner whose health had deteriorated.

Ms Hepworth said: "His owner was too poorly to keep looking after him and when they get to that age you wonder whether it’s better to have him put to sleep rather than be passed around. Lewis does not look 32, he looks like a four-year-old. His owner was really scared about what his future would look like before her friend found us. Now Lewis is with us for life and she can always come and see him whenever she’s well enough.”

Sydney, the oldest horse at the sanctuary, whose owner suffered poor health.

Meanwhile, miniature Shetland pony Trinket is 31 and has severe arthritis in one of her hips and legs.

Ms Hepworth said: “If she lays down on the wrong side we have to help her get her back up again. We can only do that because she is so tiny. You can’t help but fall in love with her. When we took Alfie and Noah in they weren’t even one year old and were in a really bad state. They were rescued from a garden. Their owner had bought them for little money and just wanted to say they were his. They are now 12 and among the youngest we have.

"Our youngest is a Shetland pony called Rosie, who is five and is absolutely petrified. She is scared of the vet. We can’t even catch her. She will come to us for food, but apart from that you can’t do anything with her. So to have her feet done you have to sedate her. We don’t know what has happened to her in the past. We’ve had her for just over a year, but sometimes it takes a long time for them to trust anybody.”

Albertina, an 18-year-old chesnut mare, rescued from a racing yard when she was aged just 16 months as she had swayback, also known as equine lordosis, meaning an excessive downward curve in the spine. Ms Hepworth said: “Luckily, a lady on the yard contacted us and there was actually a man there to shoot her when we got there. We had to do everything we possibly could to get her into the horse trailer so that didn’t happen.”

Alberts Horse Sanctuary trustee Stacey Hepworth with summer the sheep.

She said the situation for horses in Yorkshire had changed significantly since the charity had been launched. “When we first started the cruelty cases were horrible and now when people contact us it’s mostly about either they’re ill or the horse is very old and they can no longer afford the veterinary bills”, said Ms Hepworth.

With costs of £6,000 a year just on haylage, financing the charity has become challenging and Ms Hepworth revealed how vets had been kind-hearted enough to treat animals despite having not been paid. She said: “Our vets absolutely amazing, but you still feel bad calling them out when you owe them so much money. We’re on our last legs with it. We’re at a stage where we can’t find any more funding anywhere.”

The charity is hoping alongside the gofundme appeal and a opening the sanctuary for a children’s Santa event on December 8, a new fundraising committee would lead to a reversal of fortune for the charity.