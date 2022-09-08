How schools and community groups can apply for free trees from The Woodland Trust in scheme to help environment
The country’s largest woodland conservation charity has given away more than 1.3m free trees to schools and community groups this year, setting a new record for its scheme designed to help the UK reach its 2050 carbon net-zero target.
Almost 9,000 schools and groups benefited from The Woodland Trust conservation project in 2022 and the charity hopes to break the record again next year.
Applications for tree packs to be delivered in spring 2023 are now open and senior project lead Vicki Baddeley hopes even more people will take up the offer of free saplings and get planting in the coming year.
“This year our communities have really felt the impact of climate change first hand, and many are seeing the incredible benefits trees can bring to provide much needed shade, shelter, and help to prevent flooding,” she says.
Most Popular
“By offering the free packs we aim to equip our schools and communities with a simple yet mighty tool to combat the effects of climate change, as well as provide ever more vital food and habitats for local wildlife.”
The figures for 2022 are the Trust’s best yet, surpassing the previous best total of more than 1.1m in 2021.
Baddeley adds: “The desire to plant trees is growing all the time and we expect demand for our free trees to be even greater this time out.”
The tree packs are funded by partners including Sainsbury's, Lloyds Bank, Ovo Energy, DFS, Joules, Bank of Scotland and Sofology. Visit www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/freetrees