How schools and community groups can apply for free trees from The Woodland Trust in scheme to help environment

Almost 9,000 schools and groups benefited from The Woodland Trust conservation project in 2022 and the charity hopes to break the record again next year.

Applications for tree packs to be delivered in spring 2023 are now open and senior project lead Vicki Baddeley hopes even more people will take up the offer of free saplings and get planting in the coming year.

“This year our communities have really felt the impact of climate change first hand, and many are seeing the incredible benefits trees can bring to provide much needed shade, shelter, and help to prevent flooding,” she says.

Eco-friendly pupils at RAF Benson Primary School were just some of the enthusiastic youngsters involved in The Woodland Trust scheme.

“By offering the free packs we aim to equip our schools and communities with a simple yet mighty tool to combat the effects of climate change, as well as provide ever more vital food and habitats for local wildlife.”

The figures for 2022 are the Trust’s best yet, surpassing the previous best total of more than 1.1m in 2021.

Baddeley adds: “The desire to plant trees is growing all the time and we expect demand for our free trees to be even greater this time out.”

The tree packs are funded by partners including Sainsbury's, Lloyds Bank, Ovo Energy, DFS, Joules, Bank of Scotland and Sofology. Visit www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/freetrees