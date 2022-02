Is there life on Mars?

The Hubble Telescope is constantly scanning the Universe, (looking for signs of life in outer space!) which means we have incredible access to the most amazing images.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now, you can take a look at what was going on out there on your birthday!