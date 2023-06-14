Huge quarry in North York Moors given permission to continue for four more years

A huge quarrying operation on the fringe of the highly protected North York Moors National Park has been granted permission to continue for four years after a firm claimed it would prevent the unnecessary sterilisation of over 500,000 tonnes of Jurassic limestone.

Aggregate supplier Breedon has been given until December 2026 to extract the remaining limestone reserves at Newbridge Quarry, Yatts Road, Pickering, and then restore all of the 80-hectare site to agricutural land. The first meeting of North Yorkshire Council’s strategic planning commitee was told the quarrying had been extended several times at the site since operations had started in 1946.

Councillors meeting in the council chamber at County Hall, Northallerton, heard Breedon’s proposal was not in full compliance with the set environmental policies for the area and that the heavy industrial operation was beside the national park as well as within an area of high landscape value. Officers said the quarrying operation would continue to have a significant impact of the area.

Members were told Breedon had claimed the reason the extraction it gained consent for in 2009 had not been completed by its December 2022 deadline was partially due to the recent economic downturn and market conditions and reduction of production during Covid restrictions.

The entrance to Newbridge Quarry near Pickering

Councillors heard the continuation of operations for a further four years would in addition ensure ongoing local economic benefits and retain 14 jobs as well as additional employment provided through contractors and the wider supply chain.

An agent for Breedon told the meeting permission to extend operations would allow further time to review and enhance restoration of the site, which officers said meant “compliance with these polices could improve”.

Officers said the benefits of the proposal outweighed any adverse impact on landscape and air, land and water resource protection within Ryedale and proposals for mineral extraction can only occur in areas where the mineral can be located.

The committee was told overall, the development was considered to be sustainable and would continue to bring a host of benefits to the Ryedale area, including economic and environmental benefits such as being able to continue to supply the local economy and “local stone for local developments”.

One resident raised concerns over the restoration of the quarry and the maintenance of public rights of way while a councillor question whether the firm should be granted all of the four-year extension given that the Covid pandemic was the main reason for it needing the extra time.