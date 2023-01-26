The second year of a social experiment in Hull is underway. There’s five days, five students, one house and one mission involved in The Green Room Project – and that mission is to live more sustainably.

Five people are spending the week living together in a house in the city’s University Quarter accommodation and are taking part in a range of activities to engage them in a more sustainable lifestyle, from tying a vegan diet to tackling food waste.

The scheme, which began on Monday and takes place until Friday, is in its second year of running and is part of the University of Hull’s vision to work towards a more sustainable world.

During the project, which is being delivered in partnership with accommodation provider Kexgill Group and being sponsored by Aldermore Bank, the students are learning how to eat, shop and dress sustainably as well as taking part in community activities to benefit the environment.

Hull University Business School Students stood outside the Green Room Project House. Photo: University of Hull

The project features students with differing attitudes towards sustainable living – from those who were reluctant to change their lifestyles, to those who have already acted to reduce their personal carbon footprint.

Business management and marketing student Yousef Sakr is one of the housemates taking part.

Before beginning the project, he said the most challenging aspect would be living without meat for five days. He hopes that the project will encourage more people to aspire to live more sustainably.

“I have drastically reduced my shopping in the past few months. I would rather only spend money on clothes if I desperately need them,” he says.

Harry Spillings, Riannon Speechley and ‘Mr Green’ – Will Mellor in the Green Room Project House. Photo: University of Hull

“I want to spread the sustainability message and how important it is to reduce our carbon footprint, which is detrimental for our environment, as well as to conserve natural resources.”

Advertising and marketing student Tosin Adejuwon is also involved in the challenge. Tosin has already made efforts to live more sustainably by paying more attention to food wastage and recycling old items.

He hopes that the project will lead to “tremendous awareness amongst young people of the need to live sustainably”.

In addition to those taking part as housemates, other students have been given the opportunity to get involved in the scheme as project and marketing managers, social media and content creators, and in camera and editing roles.

Business marketing and management student Qi Lin is one of the challenge’s project managers. She says she is committed to trying to live more sustainably.

“I have shifted to integrating sustainable practices into my life. For example, thrift store shopping, reusable cups and supporting eco-friendly brands.

"Changes that may seem insignificant have a great beneficial impact towards the environment.

"We are constantly reminded how our actions have negatively impacted the environment. If we don't change, what will happen in the future?”

All the students are hoping to build on the ways they are already trying to live sustainably and to gain greater insights into the changes they can make.

Marketing student Molly Brook is promoting The Green Room Room Project on campus with posters and digital content to raise awareness.

“I hope that people can take away even a couple of things that they can do to make their lifestyle more sustainable, that are all realistic and reasonable,” she says.

The university says students involved in The Green Room Project are living the values of its 2030 strategy, which has been built around the two core themes of sustainability and social justice. The university has pledged to become a carbon-neutral campus by 2027.

Last year’s project was also part of one of the keynote presentations for the Principles for Responsible Management Education Conference 2022, which was hosted by Hull University Business School.

Dr Fannie Yeung, lecturer in marketing and director of student experience at the business school, says: “The conference provided the perfect platform for us to highlight our sustainability credentials and the fact that we are encouraging staff and students to live more sustainably.”