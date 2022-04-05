Jamie, 8, cleaning up Pocklington to help protect the world’s oceans

Jamie Scott, 8, is litter picking around Pocklington to raise funds for the Big Blue Ocean Clean-up.

Jamie Scott, aged 8, is out and about with his litter picking equipment throughout April, tidying up the area, and also has a JustGiving page to raise funds for the Big Blue Ocean Clean-up.

Jamie set an initial fundraising target of £100.

However, thanks to the backing of 31 supporters, he has smashed this total, accruing £560 for the cause so far.

Through his efforts he is hoping to make a difference in Pocklington and bring in much-needed funds to protect the world’s oceans.

His mum Nicola Scott said: “He’s been a busy lad over the past week, collecting five bags of rubbish.

“Since he was little, Jamie has always had a love for animals, especially the ones that live in the ocean.

“He has developed an understanding of how the rubbish can impact the homes of these animals that makes him want to help.

“Jamie asked for his eighth birthday if he could have some litter picking equipment so he can make a difference.

“Jamie is donating his pocket money to help with the Big Blue Ocean Clean-up.

“During April we will be going out and cleaning up Pocklington and surrounding areas to do our bit – and if anyone can spare £1 or £2 Jamie would be very grateful.”