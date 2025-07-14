Fire bosses warned that a rise in outdoor fires is likely because of the current heatwave, with one councillor saying it was a matter of “when, not if” the area saw a moorland blaze.

And just hours later fire crews were called out to battle a fire on Marsden Moor on Friday afternoon (Jul 11).

The heatwave and dry weather were discussed at a meeting of West Yorkshire Fire Authority’s Community Safety Committee on Friday morning.

Councillors across West Yorkshire were being given an update of fire incidents in recent months, and heard that warm temperatures had already led to a rise in outdoor fires earlier this Spring.

Sheep grazing on Marsden Moor following a wildfire in 2021.

And with a long dry summer forecast, they were told the coming months could be a “challenging time” for firefighters.

Members were told that there was a big increase on fires in the open in March this year compared the same period in previous years.

This was likely down to 2025 having a much drier, warmer March than usual.

The committee was told that despite a reduction in overall fires, there had been a rise in fires in March – when the service attended 72 incidents per day.

A report to members said: “This increase resulted from smaller secondary fires and coincided with the period of warmer, drier weather.”

Scott Donegan, area manager for prevention and response, told members dry ground and warm temperatures were likely to lead to more accidental fires.

Mr Donegan said: “You might have seen there was a fire at Castle Hill in Huddersfield. We believe that was caused by a discarded bottle. The weather reports point to a long, dry summer.

“Our crews will be out giving advice on the safe use of BBQs and disposing of smoking materials. It will be a challenging time for us.”

Councillor Israr Ahmed said: “It is not if but when we have a moorland fire.”

Chair of the Committee, Wakefield Councillor Charlie Keith asked what the impact of the hosepipe ban would be on the service.

Mr Donegan said members “would see some dirty fire engines” and that some training might have to be re-considered.

He said there should be no changes to the service firefighters provide. Officers were checking water sources they use in case of emergencies, such as mill ponds, to see if water had dried out at these locations or was still available.