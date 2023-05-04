The fire, on Marsden Moor, covers around two square kilometres. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire broke out at Manchester Road near Slaithwaite, and advised people to stay away from the area.
A statement by the service said dozens of calls were made to them at around 1.30pm on Wednesday (May 3), leading to three fire engines and four wildfire units sent to the scene. The specialist wildfire Polaris vehicle has also been sent to the scene to help tackle the blaze and prevent it spreading.
Assistant District Commander Adam Garvey said the fire stretched up and over a hill on the moorland, which is a site of special scientific interest.
Speaking yesterday afternoon, he said: “We are using blowers and beaters in a bid to stop the fire from spreading, as currently it stretches over a hill for around 2km. This is hard work for the firefighters, but we are working as a team to extinguish the flames. It is frustrating to have our crews called again to Marsden Moor as they were here less than two weeks ago with fires that are now being investigated as arson by police.”