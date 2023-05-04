Walkers are being advised to avoid part of the Pennine Way after a wildfire broke out on a Yorkshire moor.

The fire, on Marsden Moor, covers around two square kilometres. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire broke out at Manchester Road near Slaithwaite, and advised people to stay away from the area.

A statement by the service said dozens of calls were made to them at around 1.30pm on Wednesday (May 3), leading to three fire engines and four wildfire units sent to the scene. The specialist wildfire Polaris vehicle has also been sent to the scene to help tackle the blaze and prevent it spreading.

Assistant District Commander Adam Garvey said the fire stretched up and over a hill on the moorland, which is a site of special scientific interest.

Fire crews are tackling a wildfire on Marsden Moor