All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
15 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
1 minute ago Local Election 2023: When results will be announced
59 minutes ago People advised to avoid part of Pennine Way as wildfire breaks out
1 hour ago Three men jailed for 30 years each after 'savage' attempted murder attack
1 hour ago Landlord of fatal flat fire jailed for more than a year over safety breach
1 hour ago 'Tragic and brutal' - Skydiving instructor jailed for murder of his girlfriend
Breaking

Marsden Moor wildfire: People advised to avoid part of Pennine Way as wildfire breaks out on Yorkshire moor

Walkers are being advised to avoid part of the Pennine Way after a wildfire broke out on a Yorkshire moor.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 4th May 2023, 07:12 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 07:46 BST

The fire, on Marsden Moor, covers around two square kilometres. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire broke out at Manchester Road near Slaithwaite, and advised people to stay away from the area.

A statement by the service said dozens of calls were made to them at around 1.30pm on Wednesday (May 3), leading to three fire engines and four wildfire units sent to the scene. The specialist wildfire Polaris vehicle has also been sent to the scene to help tackle the blaze and prevent it spreading.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Assistant District Commander Adam Garvey said the fire stretched up and over a hill on the moorland, which is a site of special scientific interest.

Most Popular
Fire crews are tackling a wildfire on Marsden MoorFire crews are tackling a wildfire on Marsden Moor
Fire crews are tackling a wildfire on Marsden Moor

Speaking yesterday afternoon, he said: “We are using blowers and beaters in a bid to stop the fire from spreading, as currently it stretches over a hill for around 2km. This is hard work for the firefighters, but we are working as a team to extinguish the flames. It is frustrating to have our crews called again to Marsden Moor as they were here less than two weeks ago with fires that are now being investigated as arson by police.”

Related topics:YorkshireMarsden Moor