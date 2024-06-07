Supriya said: “Now we all know things are not so cut and dried. This could happen anywhere in the world.”

The power of water as a disruptive force is the focus of Meltwater, an immersive concert created by Supriya’s artist-led organisation Manasimitra. It features music, the life experiences from people in West Yorkshire and India, along with a ‘beautiful’ slow motion film of a glacier calving.

Meltwater is part of a double-header concert about the environment taking place in Sheffield this month as part of the Migration Matters Festival.

Dewsbury singer Supriya Nagarajan

Classically trained Carnatic singer Supriya, who provides vocals for the concert in Tamil, added: “Meltwater came about when I was considering the impact of water on the environment in Yorkshire. There are places like York and Hebden Bridge which are so prone to flooding.

“My friend in Jakarta, Indonesia, also told me how they are building a new capital city because of the threat of rising sea water. That was really eye-opening.

“One of the experiences from Dewsbury we included was a woman who bought a house by the canal and it would get infested with rats every time the water rose. She wasn’t able to move into it.

“We collected people’s stories from the canalside. There were many parallels with experiences in India, of flooding, pollution, sewage and rising water levels.”

Sheffield's Migration Matters Festival

Meltwater premiered at Dewsbury Town Hall, then was performed in Leeds and at London’s Royal Opera House earlier this year. While the concert focuses on the destructive power of water, it also celebrates its beauty. In the hour-long show Sumie Kent plays the koto, a type of Japanese zither, and Duncan Chapman provides the electronics.

Supriya, who grew up in Mumbai, hopes the audience will leave feeling empowered to make a difference. The 58-year-old mother-of-two added: “It’s very fitting that we are part of the Migration Matters Festival, because the three of us come from India, Japan and Scotland, all with our own experiences.

“We all know how crucial water is to human existence but rather than cause climate anxiety, we want Meltwater to have a positive message.

“The message is that it doesn’t matter where we come from or our cultural differences, we need to preserve our natural resources together. Even if what you do has a miniscule impact, if everyone does that it makes a difference.”

Meltwater was shaped by the research of Leeds academic Professor Natasha Barlow, whose area of speciality is sea water level increases.

It will be performed alongside Echoes of Earth, featuring traditional Iranian folk music by Hamsaz Ensemble, on Sunday June 16 at Firth Hall, Firth Court, Sheffield.

The Migration Matters Festival launches on Friday June 14 with 70 events held over nine days in 21 Sheffield city centre venues.

Highlights include Grammy-nominated husband-and-wife musicians Amadou & Mariam, who will bring their Afrobeat hits to The Leadmill on their only English tour stop on Monday June 17.

Reggae legends The Cimarons are appearing at the launch party and rising star comedian Celya AB is part of the eclectic lineup which spans food, theatre, heritage, cabaret and more.

While the festival’s main aim is to celebrate the positive impact of migrants, refugees and asylum seekers, it launched a dedicated climate strand last year. This has been expanded for 2024.

The festival’s Rapid Response event is a collaboration with Ark Sheffield, Sheffield Theatre and Sheffield Hallam University.

Artists selected through an open call for performances will explore the idea of ‘rapid responses’ which connect with the themes of climate and migration.

Director Sam Holland said: “We know climate change is intrinsically linked with migration so it was crucial for us to focus on it as part of the festival lineup.

The Migration Matters Festival is part of Refugee Week and launches two weeks tomorrow. All events at the festival are priced on a sliding scale – with many free – to increase accessibility.