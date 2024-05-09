More than 3,000kg of waste - including 50 trolleys and even a motorbike - pulled from Yorkshire waterways

Shocking pictures lay bare the state of a Yorkshire city's waterways as they reveal hundreds of bags of rubbish, 50 trolleys - and even a motorbike being retrieved.

Council workers have cleared 3,280kg of waste from the Beverley and Barmston Drain and the Holderness Drain in Hull to reduce potential flood risks.

When they were cleaning the area, they discovered office chairs, a motorbike, 50 shopping trolleys and hundreds of bags of rubbish were in the water.

Hull City Council say £220m has been invested in flood infrastructure in recent years but the rubbish has caused blockages in the waterways and could damage wildlife.

Removal of wate from Beverley and Barmston Drain and the Holderness Drain in East Yorkshire

The council's flood risk manager Rachel Glossop also says that littering and fly-tipping is 'not pleasant to see and isn't good for the environment.'

She said: "The majority of people in Hull care for and look after their environment, but unfortunately there are a few who are spoiling the efforts of most to make our city a nice place to live and work. Littering and fly-tipping is lazy and can have severe consequences.

"Small rubbish, such as crisp packets, even if dropped on the floor, can blow into our watercourses, creating blockages and pollution. It's not pleasant to see and isn't good for the environment, also posing a risk to mammals, birds and aquatic wildlife."

Volunteers from Hull's Dynamic Drains, whose aim is to reduce the amount of fly tipping and littering in the area, also helped clean the drains.

Dan Jagucki from the Environment Agency said the workers have helped clean up the area while 'connecting with nature.' He said: "Hull's Dynamic Drains has helped to clean up Beverley and Barmston Drain and the surrounding areas, created new green spaces for people to enjoy and encouraged people to connect with nature right in the centre of an urban environment.