In December 2021, unauthorised felling saw trees cut down on private land off Reap Hirst Road, Birkby. Following a successful community campaign, the Forestry Commission has issued a restocking order, meaning the land owner must replant at least 473 trees.

The decision has been hailed as a “landmark victory” for environmental conservation in Birkby by Coun Adam Gregg, Jason McCartney MP, and campaigner Robert McGuin, who began campaigning for remedial action alongside residents when the incident occurred. The trio hopes the decision will act as a deterrent from similar action being taken in the future.

Coun Gregg said: “We have been pushing for this restocking order on behalf of the residents since the original trees were unlawfully felled in December 2021.

From left to right - Robert McGuin, Jason McCartney MP, Coun Adam Gregg.

“I am pleased that the Forestry Commission has taken action by issuing this restocking order for 473 trees. I am grateful to everyone who supported our campaign to replant the trees.”

Robert McGuin added: “This is a great victory for our community. We are delighted that the Forestry Commission has listened to our concerns and taken action to protect our environment.

“This verdict serves as a warning to anyone who intends to illegally uproot trees to reconsider their actions. We will continue to work together to ensure that our trees and wildlife are preserved for future generations.”

The Forestry Commission’s restocking order, which is subject to appeal, requires the landowner to restock the felled area with at least 473 trees at this site before June 30, 2025. The following species are to be planted to achieve the restocking requirements: 20 per cent pedunculate oak, 20 per cent birch, 20 per cent wild cherry, 10 per cent small-leaved lime, 10 per cent sycamore, 10 per cent hazel, and 10 per cent holly.