MP calls for public vote on whether nuclear waste site should be built in Holderness amid opposition

The Beverley and Holderness’ MP said Nuclear Waste Services, the Government Agency which unveiled the waste site proposals last week, should be forced to make their case directly to the public.

Joanne Turner, whose Change.org petition calls for the site to be rejected, said the beautiful south Holderness area should not be turned into a dumping ground for hazardous waste.

Nuclear Waste Service’s siting lead Steve Reece said a ‘Test of Support’ from the public was needed before proposals went ahead, but the form of that, whether it would be a referendum or otherwise, hasn’t been decided yet.

Conservative Beverley and Holderness MP Graham Stuart promoting his Nuclear Vote 4 Holderness campaign. Picture is from Graham Stuart

It comes after the proposals for a Geological Disposal Facility (GDF), which could operate for up to 175 years, were announced on Thursday, January 25.

It meant that south Holderness has joined three other places being considered for such a facility, along with the East Lindsey area of Lincolnshire and two locations in Cumbria.

The proposals would see a network of underground vaults and tunnels built hundreds of metres underground to store nuclear waste which would be transported there in secure containers.

Nuclear Waste Services has said such facilities are designed to be shielded from the wider environment by natural rock formations deep underground, making them safe.

Mr Reece said that there would have to be demonstrable proof that the majority of people in areas including south Holderness wanted one before any detailed plans are drawn up.

But Mr Stuart said Nuclear Waste Services had still not said how public consent would be measured.

He added it had prompted him to launch his Nuclear Vote 4 Holderness campaign.

The MP said: “The people of Holderness deserve the final say on our future.

“That doesn’t mean a telephone survey, it doesn’t mean a few meetings in village halls, important as those are.

“We should have a meaningful say in the future of our area and before we start talking about anything else, we need a copper-bottomed guarantee that we will have a referendum on the nuclear waste facility.”

South East Holderness ward’s Cllr Lyn Healing said news of the proposals had come as a shock to people in the area.

Cllr Healing said: “It’s going to need a lot of thought before we decide if this is something we want.

“And there must be a simple, yes or no referendum in the affected area.”

Meanwhile, Ms Turner said in her petition that she was deeply concerned about the effects the plans would have on her community, especially young people.

Her petition had been signed by 154 people as of Tuesday (January 30).

She said: “Our beautiful region should not become a dumping ground for hazardous waste that could potentially harm its residents and disrupt its natural beauty.