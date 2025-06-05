MPs tell Government to ban bottom trawling in marine protected areas

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the report, the cross-party Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) called for a ban on activities that harm the seabed in marine protected areas (MPAs), such as bottom trawling, dredging and mining.

There are 178 MPAs covering almost 900,000 square kilometres, which are designed to protect the long-term conservation of nature.

In Yorkshire, these include Holderness inshore and offshore, Runswick Bay and Markham's Triangle.

Water Minister Emma Hardy told the EAC that the Government was “committed to not having bottom trawling in areas that damage the MPAs, especially when they are attached to features that we are trying to protect”.

But it has so far not set out a timeline for taking further action.

UK and EU fishing vessels spent more than 7,000 hours trawling the bottom of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) during 2022, according to new analysis.

Currently such activities are only banned in highly protected marine areas, of which there are three, and the EAC wants to increase this figure around 18.

MPs also raised concerns about the UK’s failure to ratify the UN’s High Seas Treaty, which protects marine life in the high seas by establishing protected areas in international waters.

In the report, MPs said they are “concerned the protection of the ocean is not demonstrably a priority for the Government” and urged it to set a clear timeline for introducing the required legislation.

EAC chair Toby Perkins said: “UK waters are teeming with complex ecosystems that are not only precious in their own right but also critical to sustaining the delicate balance of marine life. Ministers must ensure that marine protected areas live up to their name.

“Activities with the potential to seriously damage marine environments, such as bottom trawling, risk slipping through the regulatory net.

“While such activities do not need to be banned everywhere, in areas where marine life is most at threat we need to take more advanced action.