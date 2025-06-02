Natural England barn facelift in Yorkshire Dales given go-ahead despite wildlife concerns

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority’s planning committee heard Natural England had revised its proposal to refurbish a workshop at Colt Park Barn, Chapel Le Dale, after members said they were minded to refuse the scheme last month.

The Government’s advisor had said the traditional stone barn comprised “significantly aged facilities”, which impeded its ability to properly manage Ingleborough National Nature Reserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After holding talks with authority’s officers Natural England agreed to drop its ambition for a purpose-built centre and instead to work with the traditional buildings.

Colt Park Barn, which Natural England is set to refurbish.

In its application, agents for Natural England said: “It is our view that the development is entirely appropriate in this location, does not result in any intensification of use but creates a more sustainable development which is intrinsic to the future of the National Nature Reserve.”

Nevertheless, in April the majority of members concluded Natural England’s scheme would lead to an unacceptable loss of wildflower meadow due to changes to its access track as well as impacting on Common Pipistrelle bats, Daubenton's bat days and barn owl roosts.

Members said while national park officers had worked with Natural England to find a solution, there had been no planning consent for the base for some 33 years before Natural England applied for a lawful development certificate in 2023. The park authority’s longest serving member, North Yorkshire councillor Robert Heseltine, said it was only two years ago that Natural England had requested to use site as a base for the Ingleborough National Nature Reserve and Wild Ingleborough project, storage of all-terrain vehicles, agricultural equipment and materials, an office, workshop, laboratory and meeting point for educational visits by the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A meeting of the authority last week heard Natural England had dropped its plans to change the access track.

Pipistrelle bats will lose their roosts as a result of the Natural England development.

However, it had been recognised bat roosts would be lost if the development was carried out.

Officers stated while the repair of the roof alone could be carried out without the requirement for planning permission, Natural England would need to give itself a licence “with regard to the destruction of the bat roosts”.

Officers said the authority regularly approved developments, such as barn conversions, where bat roosts will be lost as a result of the works and said taking a different approach would be contrary to national guidance and represent “a considerable hindrance to such development”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officers advised members that providing there was adequate mitigation for the loss of the bat roosts and opportunities for nesting birds, including barn owls, the development proposed should not adversely affect the local conservation status of the protected creatures. The meeting heard how the park authority and Government agency had agreed measures which would mean no disturbance to the barn owls during the development. Mitigation, members were told, would include the creation of temporary and permanent replacement roosting sites nearby.

The special woodland by the track on the way to Natural England's Colt Park Barn base.

Planning officers advised if Natural England was to appeal against the decision to refuse planning permission “there would be inadequate grounds to defend an appeal” on the basis of its impact on wildlife.

However, member and North Yorkshire councillor David Ireton highlighted how Ingleton Parish Council still had “very strong objections” to the scheme over the “dangerous” access.

While several members said they felt the collaborative working between the park authority and Natural England had eased their previous environmental concerns, it was highlighted that the scheme by the Government agency responsible for overseeing biodiversity net gain would feature off-site biodiversity net gain in “what seems a very rural location”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad