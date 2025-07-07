Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In normal times, the attrition rate is phenomenal, and all that survives is enough to replace the population of reproducing adults. When times are good then there can easily be an explosion in numbers.

The exceptionally dry and warm spring we experienced this year produced one of those boom periods. There were very few destructive frosts or sudden downpours that often wash away young insects, and so in many parts of Yorkshire, some species increased rapidly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you happen to have parked your car under a tree which has been attacked by aphids, you are likely to already know this.

Insects such as dragonflies are experiencing long-term declines in numbers.

These creatures feed by piercing the tender parts of the plant and absorbing the sap that comes out under pressure.

The liquid is very high in sugars but low in proteins, so they secrete large amounts of spare sugar, which drops down and covers anything below.

The sticky mess that is so hard to clean off your car is basically insect droppings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For predators, the sudden availability of large amounts of food is good news, indeed.

Insects such as european hornets are set to see high numbers this summer.

Yet the creatures that eat prey such as aphids usually can’t respond to the sudden glut quickly enough to take advantage and control the numbers.

The predators boom and reproduce later, so next year an army of young predators is likely to be available, and the species they prey on will crash in numbers.

Some of the predator species that we depend on get a very bad press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are, for example, a huge variety of British wasp species, most of which happily go about their business of capturing species that attack our crops or our roses.

A beekeeper tends to his beehives as he prepares them to pollinate fruit trees.

Which makes wasps some of our best friends in the animal kingdom.

It would be nice to be able to report that the high numbers of insects this year were signs of a healthy trend and that our butterflies, dragonflies, moths and other fascinating insects were experiencing long-term growth in numbers.

The opposite is true.

There is an astonishing contrast between the number of insects that hit car windscreens on journeys in a modern summer and what happened in my childhood when it was routinely necessary to stop and clean off insect strikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was brought up in the 1960s when there had already been significant drops due to the use of DDT. Each generation for over a hundred years has seen a decline in overall numbers within a cycle of boom and bust years.

For my honeybees, this year has been fabulous. Nothing could be better for them than long, warm days early in the season with plenty of lovely pollen and nectar on offer for them to be able to bring back to the hive.

Honeybees rely on a different reproduction strategy from most other insects. Instead of leaving the kids to sink or swim out in a dangerous world, they work as a collective to protect the children of their queen. That enables a very high proportion of their eggs to hatch into larvae and then metamorphose into adult bees.

Since a queen can lay up to 2,000 eggs a day, hives can rapidly expand in a warm, dry spring. The worker bees who are busy trying to provision them do a great job in pollinating crops like apples and plums, giving us a boom year for fruit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My hives have gained strength so rapidly that they were already showing signs of being ready to split into two collectives and swarm out looking for another home by late April. That is so early, it is almost unheard of in North Yorkshire. Normally, they would be taking advantage of every good day they could to put on strength and using up the supplies they had stored to get through the cold and wet ones. This year, almost every day has seen them gain in strength.

The way we’ve coped with that has been to artificially swarm them ourselves so that they don’t head off to random unknown locations to annoy the neighbours.

All four of our hives survived the winter, so splitting them doubled the numbers. That has pushed us to the absolute limit in terms of kit, and we now have so many bees that we are struggling to house them.

If the fine weather keeps up, I am looking forward to a good season and a bumper honey crop.

There is, however, only one thing you can rely on when it comes to North Yorkshire weather.