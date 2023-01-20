Scientists who conducted a fresh investigation into the deaths of thousands of crabs in Yorkshire and the North East found there is no “single clear cause” but they could have been killed by a disease.

Dead crabs have been washing ashore since October 2021

They found a naturally-occurring algal bloom, which was identified as the most likely cause by the Government’s original investigation, is “unlikely” to have caused the deaths and it is “very unlikely” that dredging or toxic chemicals are to blame.

The crustaceans began washing ashore in October 2021, between Hartlepool and Whitby, and local campaigners and scientists from several universities have been claiming that a toxic industrial chemical called pyridine, disturbed by dredging done as part of the Teeside freeport project, may have killed them.

However, Crispin Halsall, a professor of environmental organic chemistry who was involved in the new investigation, said the findings “put the pyridine story to bed”.

Fishing crews stage a protest in Teesport, Middlesbrough, near the mouth of the River Tees, demanding a new investigation into the mass deaths of crabs and lobsters in the area in May 2022

“We would need an ongoing very large source of pyridine throughout 2022 to be causing (the deaths) and that's clearly not the case,” he added.

The panel of scientists, which was convened by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), stated in a report that a disease or parasite that is new to UK waters is "the most likely cause" of the deaths.

But the report also said “no significant pathogens were identified” because full molecular screening was not conducted during the initial investigation, which involved several Government agencies and was led by Defra.

According to scientists, there are three factors which suggest a disease or parasite is the cause: only crustaceans died, they were found across a large area – at least 70km of coastline – and some were twitching when they were discovered.

Dr Tammy Horton, from the National Oceanography Centre, said: “If there was a novel pathogen in the UK then it is likely that it will remain part of the UK fauna.

“It is unlikely to disappear, but whether a mass mortality on the scale of this would happen again, we can't say.”

Defra Chief Scientific Advisor Professor Gideon Henderson said: “The panel was unable to identify a single clear cause, but it has been able to point to those more likely to explain the key features of the outbreak.”

In September, the findings of the original investigation were called into question by academics from several universities, who published research suggesting the deaths were caused by pyridine.

However, the panel of scientists who conducted the latest investigation found no pyridine was detected in the water and the amount found in dredged sediment was not high enough to kill crabs.

They said maintenance dredging was carried out in September and October 2021, but the amount of toxic chemicals released was “significantly too small to cause crab mortality”.

Capital dredging, carried out as part of the freeport project to clear the way for larger vessels, was carried out in December 2020 – 10 months before the deaths began – and it recommenced in September 2022.

“The panel therefore considers it exceptionally unlikely that capital dredging on the Tees caused the unusual crustacean mortality,” the report stated.

