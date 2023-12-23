New 'national nature reserve' in Bradford would 'be a first' for West Yorkshire

A planned nature reserve in Bradford would be “a first for West Yorkshire” and help residents experience the benefits of nature.

Earlier this month, Bradford Council announced it was working with Natural England to plan for a new “National Nature Reserve” in the district. People now have just a few more days to have their say on the plans – and suggest where they would like to see such a nature reserve set up.

Suggested sites include Ilkley Moor, Baildon Moor and Shipley Glen, St Ives Estate and Hirst Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Natural England Spokesperson said: “We are pleased to be working with Bradford Council to identify possible areas that could be considered for a new National Nature Reserve.

Baildon Moor. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“Alongside the Bradford and South Pennines Nature Recovery Project that was launched earlier in the year, a National Nature Reserve, which would be a first for West Yorkshire, could create a hub for local communities to get out in nature, experience the benefits it brings, and contribute to nature recovery across the area.

“We would like to provide the opportunity for local communities to share their views and highlight what would be important to them for a new National Nature Reserve in the area.”

The survey closes on January 10.