All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

New 'national nature reserve' in Bradford would 'be a first' for West Yorkshire

A planned nature reserve in Bradford would be “a first for West Yorkshire” and help residents experience the benefits of nature.
By Chris Young
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 00:00 GMT
 Comment

Earlier this month, Bradford Council announced it was working with Natural England to plan for a new “National Nature Reserve” in the district. People now have just a few more days to have their say on the plans – and suggest where they would like to see such a nature reserve set up.

Suggested sites include Ilkley Moor, Baildon Moor and Shipley Glen, St Ives Estate and Hirst Wood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Natural England Spokesperson said: “We are pleased to be working with Bradford Council to identify possible areas that could be considered for a new National Nature Reserve.

Baildon Moor. Picture Bruce RollinsonBaildon Moor. Picture Bruce Rollinson
Baildon Moor. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“Alongside the Bradford and South Pennines Nature Recovery Project that was launched earlier in the year, a National Nature Reserve, which would be a first for West Yorkshire, could create a hub for local communities to get out in nature, experience the benefits it brings, and contribute to nature recovery across the area.

“We would like to provide the opportunity for local communities to share their views and highlight what would be important to them for a new National Nature Reserve in the area.”

The survey closes on January 10.

To have your say, click here.

Related topics:Natural EnglandBradford CouncilBradfordWest Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.