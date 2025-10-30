New study uses weather tracking technology to monitor how artificial light affects insects

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traditionally used to track rainfall and storms, weather radars are now helping researchers monitor the daily movements and long-term numbers of flying and floating creatures - including bees, moths, flies, spiders, and other arthropods.

The technology has now been used in a new study, published Global Change Biology earlier this week, which looked into how light pollution is playing a major role in changing insect behaviour.

“This is one of the first studies to show how day and night-flying insects are being affected differently, and how their habitats influence those patterns,” said Dr Mansi Mungee, who led the work as a postdoctoral researcher at University of Leeds, and is now based at Azim Premji University, India.

Scientists have developed a new method of monitoring biodiversity, employing technology used to track weather patterns to observe insects including bees, moths and flies. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

“It’s a crucial step toward understanding where to focus conservation efforts.”

The study examined radar data collected between 2014 and 2021 over 35,000 square kilometres of the UK.

It found that while daytime insect numbers have remained relatively stable or even increased in southern regions, nighttime-airborne insects have declined overall – especially in the far north.

Nocturnal arthropods such as moths showed a significant decline over time, according to the study, with artificial light at night – already known to disrupt insect behaviour – potentially contributing to their decline.

The study also found that areas with more light pollution showed lower night-time and day-time insect activity.

The insects studied play a major role in the ecosystem, pollinating crops, breaking down waste, and providing vital food for birds, bats, and other wildlife.

Changes in their numbers, researchers say, can ripple through entire ecosystems.

The latest research also supports previous work led by Professor James Bell, from Keele University, in collaboration with the Rothamsted Insect Survey. The work found a 31 per cent decline in nocturnal moth numbers between 1969 and 2016, partly driven by light pollution, which profoundly alters their movement behaviour.

Professor Bell said the new application for weather radar gives researchers “an unprecedented opportunity” to understand the Earth’s diverse insects.

"For every human on planet earth, there are 1.4 billion insects of which we know almost nothing,” he said.

“Long-distance insect migration is often misunderstood, an essential but often obscured component of the life cycle of these small animals”

Led by Dr Mungee, the team working on the latest insects study repurposed data from the UK’s network of weather surveillance radars, which scan the sky hundreds of times a day.

Using radar technology that emits two different beams during a scan and measuring how those signals are scattered back, the researchers were able to tell insects apart from raindrops, allowing them to estimate the number of insects flying between 500 and 700 metres above ground.

Their results show an average of 11.2 trillion insects in the air during daytime hours, and just over five trillion at night during the main flying seasons.

The research also found that insect abundance was higher in areas with woodlands, grasslands, and even urban areas, but dropped in intensively farmed regions and where artificial lighting was high.

Those behind the study now hope the new method of insect tracking could go on to inspire similar projects.

This could include informing new strategies to lessen insect decline, and contributing to urban planning by revealing insect hotspots in cities.

The researchers are already working with Natural England and Defra to examine ways to implement these approaches.

Co-author of the study, Dr Christopher Hassall, from the University of Leeds School of Biology, said: “We’d like this research to contribute new insect metrics from radar to the UK Government's biodiversity indicators, showing us how changes to landscape management affect insects.

“This study opens a window to a huge and important new source of biodiversity monitoring data.