New technologies from Yorkshire helping to chart illegal rainforest logging in Peru

Satellite technologies developed at the University of Sheffield could help shift the balance in global climate crises as they chart the loss of precious rainforest in Peru and help authorities seize illegal wood.

The country's valuable tropical forests play a crucial role in the fight against climate change, storing vast amounts of carbon and supporting an abundance of biodiversity.

But with illegal logging a critical threat, the new tools can use satellite data to detect subtle changes in its rainforest canopy in near real-time – already assessing 1.8m hectares.

Peruvian government agency, The Agency for the Supervision of Forest and Wildlife Resources (OSINFOR), said in just one year, use of the tools has led to the seizure of 41,000 m3 of illegal wood with a market value of millions.

Dr Chris Bousfield, from the University of Sheffield’s School of Biosciences, said: “Widespread illegal harvesting of Peru’s rainforest is not just a disaster for Peru.

"The whole world relies on these rainforests to store carbon and support biodiversity, and they are crucial in the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss.

“It is our hope that the tools we have developed could be rolled out further, not only in the fight against illegal logging, but also in developing a system for effectively monitoring forest degradation and selective logging across the world.”

Peru’s rainforests form one of the most biodiverse regions of the planet and have a crucial role to play in combating climate change.

Traditionally, a practice called selective logging sources the wood – taking only the most valuable of trees while leaving the larger forest intact.

But when this happens illegally it can be almost impossible to detect from the air, proving costly and often dangerous to monitor on foot or with drones. It can also come at the loss of some of the most ecologically important trees.

Now a team from the university's Grantham Centre for Sustainable Futures has designed digital tools to track the removal of individual trees.

Prof Shaun Quegan and Prof David Edwards were among those to work with the World Resources Institute (WRI) to extend the Peruvian government's protection network.

Dr Robert Bryant, from the School of Geography and Planning, said satellite imaging has been unable to track some of these "more subtle" signs of illegal logging until now.

With the proof it proves, prosecutions have seen a "drastic" increase as teams work to combat the critical threat. Soon, it is to be extended.

Dr Matthew Hethcoat, a research scientist at the Canadian Forest Service who helped develop the technology whilst a PhD scholar in Sheffield, said this was a "game-changer".

"“We live in an amazing and a troubling time in human history," he said. We're facing a myriad of really big environmental challenges.

"Simultaneously, we have access to information and tools in a way that we just haven’t had before.