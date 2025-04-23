A nature lover walked 53 miles dressed as a ten-foot-high curlew to raise awareness of one of Britain's most iconic and threatened birds.

Matt Trevelyan, 46, walked the distance dressed as his favourite bird - the Eurasian curlew - which is endangered in the UK. The DIY costume was made out of split bamboo, muslin, and polystyrene.

The Farming in Protected Landscapes Officer walked with friends and family around the Nidderdale Way route, in the Yorkshire Dales in support for conservation projects.

Matt said: "The curlew is my favourite bird and I've been saddened as their numbers have reduced massively around the UK. They have such a beautiful song - it pulls at your heart strings - it was great to hear it whilst walking the awareness raising adventure."

Matt Trevelyan's homemade bird costume.

Matt completed the walk over Easter Saturday and Sunday in the run-up to World Curlew Day on April 21.

World Curlew day was created in 2017 by Mary Colwell to raise awareness of the declining numbers of curlews and the troubles they face due to habitat loss, land-use changes, and climate pressures.

Starting at Pateley Bridge he walked 25 miles on day one which included a 14.5 mile treck to Middlesmoor before stopping for lunch then continuing a further 10.5 miles to Bewerley.

On day two, Matt walked and occasionally ran the remaining 28 miles completing the horse shoe shaped course back in Pateley Bridge.

Matt said: "The walk was a joy - there were beautiful views and the weather was perfect. I underestimated how fast I could walk meaning I was trundling along for a solid 12 hours a day.

"The costume was fairly easy to walk in as it was very lightweight. As long as I pointed the beak in the correct direction and ducked underneath the occasional branch I was fine."

Matt has told it took him three days to create the costume - he then painted on the final details.

He said: "It was a lot of trial and error - but I'm glad it came out so well as I wanted it to be as beautiful as the actual bird. The hardest part to make was the head and the beak which was quite tricky but once that was out the way it was a lot easier to finish.

"I was never worried about the walk I just wanted to make sure I had done a good job with the costume.”

According to Matt Nidderdale is one of the last remaining strongholds for the endangered bird. Numbers of the bird have halved over the last 20 years with now only 58,000 remaining in the wild.

Matt said this is due to a "number of factors".

He said: "Curlews are habitual meaning they will return to the same field every year to lay eggs and tend the hatchlings. They like quiet fields with tall grass - but these fields are frequently used by farmers to produce saliage and in the process the tractors crush the eggs or kill the birds.

"It isn't just farming though that is causing damage - the UK also has large populations of crows and foxes which steal the eggs or meal on the birds.

Matt hopes his walk inspires people to get involved with local conservation and "engage" in nature "responsibly".