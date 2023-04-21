Objections over plans to build 450 homes on land near to Yorkshire lake

Plans for more than 450 new homes on a lakeside site in Yorkshire are set to be approved, despite a number of objections.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes hope to build the properties on the 11 hectare waterside site adjacent to Highwall Park and Waverley Lake, at Waverley, near Rotherham.

If approved, the development will consist of a mix of one to four bedroom properties which will range from apartments, to terraced, semi-detached and detached dwellings. The waterfront area has been revised to provide an increased amount of non-residential uses. The previous block with a cafe use indicatively shown at ground floor has been revised to provide non residential uses over three blocks.

Of the homes, 149 will be allocated as affordable which equates to 33 per cent. A promenade on the waterfront will be a pedestrian and cycle only route with allowed access for emergency vehicles.

More than 400 homes are planned for the site in Waverley

A bus route is also proposed, connecting the Riverside development to Waterside through Highwall Park.

Twelve residents have objected to the scheme, raising concerns about the ability of existing roads and facilities to cope with extra residents; drainage; lack of green spaces; road safety and lack of doctors, dentists and secondary schools.

One resident states that more flats “would make the situation unbearable, and the high density should be located away from the existing houses”.

Another added: “A shame houses are being built so close to the reservoir as it was billed as a nature reserve”.

Waverley Community Council has also objected to the plans, on the grounds of lack of bus services and school places, and has requested that a defibrillator and throw bags be provided near to the lakes, which the developer has agreed to.

A report by Rotherham Council planning officers states that NHS Rotherham has raised no objections, subject to a new medical centre which is set to be built on Stephenson Way.

The report adds that the the road layout “conforms with guidance”, and that he lack of buses is “an issue to be taken up by the bus service providers”.

“An objection also asks about the provision for a car park at the lakes for walkers. It is envisaged that the lakes would be used by local people and as such a destination car park is not wanted or required,” it adds.

“The development does not affect the amenity of existing residents. “It is considered that sufficient landscaping and green infrastructure has been proposed. “Green infrastructure will be provided to include native hedgerows, amenity hedgerows, trees, shrubs and species rich grassland.

“It is noted that previously Harworth mistakenly erected a sign which said ‘Conservation Area. The land forms part of Waverley New Community, and is covered by the outline permission which shows residential development on the site. ”