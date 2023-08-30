A company has been granted permission to extract oil and gas near a village in East Yorkshire.

Rathlin Energy (UK) Limited has run an exploratory drilling site near West Newton in since 2013, but it now has a permit from the Environment Agency to begin commercial operations.

The new permit also allows the company to create six additional wells, relocate oil storage facilities and install gas engines that will generate electricity for the National Grid.

The Environment Agency, said it is satisfied the “appropriate measures” are in place at the site, known as West Newton A, to protect the environment and people who live nearby.

The company has also applied for another permit so it can drill at a site one mile away, known as West Newton B.

It said gas to meet the daily demands for around 380,000 UK homes could be extracted from the sites in West Newton “for many years to come”.

“Rathlin Energy (UK) Limited has approached drilling rig and other key rig service contractors to determine their availability,” a spokesman said.

“Commencement of operations are targeted for first half of 2024 subject to approval of the pending Environment Agency permit for West Newton B and rig availability.”

The company has already obtained planning permission to set up the sites from East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Kathryn Richardson, Area Environment Manager at the Environment Agency, said the application for an environmental permit for commercial operations at West Newton A was approved earlier this week, following a series of consultations.

“The Environment Agency is satisfied that the appropriate measures are in place for oil and gas extraction without causing harm to the environment or human health,” she said.

"After exploring the issues and concerns that have been raised, it cannot find any reason to refuse the application.

“Before we finalised our decision, we reviewed and considered all comments received.

"The views of the local community on this site are hugely important, and we thank everyone for their contributions through the consultation.

“In assessing this permit variation, we have completed a detailed and rigorous assessment of Rathlin Energy’s application to ensure the operating techniques and control measures at the proposed facility comply with the legal requirements of the Environmental Permitting Regulations – which are in place to protect people and the environment.”