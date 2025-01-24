Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work to cover Scarborough Sea Life Centre’s famous pyramids in solar panels as part of a roof renovation was recently completed, helping the tourist attraction dramatically reduce its energy bills.

Speaking on the project, Matt Andrews, who led the installation team from Good Energy, said: “It’s one of the most complex installations we’ve ever done.

“The shape of the structure and the importance of it to local people meant we knew everything had to be inch perfect.

Solar engineers fix a row of solar panels, completing a complex installation on the iconic pyramid shaped roofs of Sealife Scarborough. (Photo by Toby Smith / Good Energy)

“Working on a 46-degree pitched pyramid roof and timing our work to go alongside the replacement of the roof itself is tricky at the best of times. Our installation had to be inch perfect to mirror the pyramid shape otherwise you’d see the mistake from a mile off – there’s no hiding on a site so prominent as this.

“Add in the infamous North Sea weather during winter and it’s not a job I’ll forget for a long time."

The 150 solar panels will produce around 70MWh of electricity for the Sea Life Centre each year, reducing its annual CO2 output by 13.4 tonnes.

It is estimated that the panels will have paid for themselves through energy bill savings in around 3.5 years.