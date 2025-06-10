Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust says it plans to restore 40 acres of temperate rainforest – a rare UK habitat – at a new nature reserve.

The project is being run in partnership with Aviva through The Wildlife Trusts’ temperate rainforest programme, and match-funded by The United Bank of Carbon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grassland areas of the reserve will also be managed to enhance rare limestone wildflowers.

Park Gill: Credit: Sara Photography Volunteer

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust said it was delighted to announce the opening of a new nature reserve, Park Gill, in the Yorkshire Dales thanks to a long-term partnership with Aviva, the UK’s leading diversified insurer, and match-funding by The United Bank of Carbon.

Park Gill has fragmented patches of temperate rainforest – as well as limestone grassland, caves and streams. It is known for its rare wildflowers such as bird’s-eye primrose, mountain everlasting and grass-of-Parnassus, and wildlife such as short-eared owls have already been spotted on-site.

Temperate rainforests used to grow along the damper, western climes of the British Isles but have been largely destroyed over hundreds of years by clearance, grazing and conversion to other uses. They now cover less than one per cent of their former range – making them a habitat rarer and more threatened than tropical rainforests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jono Leadley, North Regional Manager at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: “We hope this beautiful site will be a haven for wildlife and a beautiful place for people to enjoy.

“Temperate rainforest is a particularly rare habitat in Yorkshire, with only a few tiny patches scattered in sheltered pockets in the western Dales, and this new reserve gives us a great opportunity to restore and expand this fantastic habitat.

“Woodland is at a premium in this part of the Dales, and species such as black grouse which cling on in the area will also benefit from more berry-bearing bushes such as hawthorn in the landscape.”

Claudine Blamey, Chief Sustainability Officer, Aviva, said: “Aviva is proud to play its part in the restoration of temperate rainforests in Yorkshire, especially given our longstanding connections with the region, where we employ over 4,000 people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Careful survey work over the coming year will ensure that trees are planted in the right place to ensure that species-rich grasslands are protected, along with areas where wading birds such as curlew nest. Areas of woodland planted in the steep, shady valleys on site will have cool, humid conditions which, with time, may lead them to develop characteristics of temperate rainforest.

The Trust will also be carefully managing the areas of limestone grassland that support the reserve’s rare limestone wildflowers, in the hope that in time these will expand across much of the grassland area.