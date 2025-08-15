Peatland: Inside the effort to save the 'unseen heroes' of Yorkshire's countryside

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Years of degradation from practices including tree planting and agriculture have meant that in many places, areas which were once home to healthy peatland are now failing to play their vital role in the ecosystem.

The UK holds around 3 million hectares of peatland, but according to the IUCN UK PP’s peatland strategy, around 80 per cent is damaged. Groups across the country, however – including here in Yorkshire – are battling to restore the habitats to their natural state.

“I think peatlands are the unseen heroes,” says Kane Szuman, peat project officer at Yorkshire Peat Partnership (YPP).

A team from Yorkshire Peat Partnership at Cray Moss, in North Yorkshire.

“People love going out walking in the uplands, but the peatlands are almost hidden because they’re up top in areas people don’t generally see. The benefits of having functioning peatlands are also hidden underneath, but they help us all.

“We’re not seeing the thousands of years of carbon that have collected up in the peatlands, or the flood mitigation further downstream. They’re also so important for biodiversity.”

Covered by a layer of sphagnum moss, peatlands play a vital role in helping to mitigate flooding at times of heavy rainfall. Formed over thousands of years, the habitats are also a huge store of carbon dioxide.

When degraded, however, this carbon can seep out of the ground into the atmosphere.

The danger of carbon emissions is also intensified by the increased risk of wildfires in areas where peatland is degraded.

“If the peat sets on fire, it's a huge carbon source,” says YPP’s peat programme manager, Rosie Snowden.

“Even if it's not on fire, if you’ve got the sort of areas where there's no vegetation because the peatland is degraded, carbon is either just literally blowing into the air as physical carbon or it's releasing as gas.”

When peatland is in full health, it can also provide a natural barrier which helps to mitigate wildfires.

“As soon as they're degraded, you lose the sphagnum cover, and that's a natural blanket against the wildfire,” adds Snowden.

“If the blanket bog is in a functioning condition, and it's wet up there, a fire will burn the tops of the plants and the heather or shrubs, but it wont usually drop down into the peat, which is when you get the really bad fires.

“If you've got a degraded site, it's much more likely to burn down into the peat, which is where you get your major issues, particularly in the longer dryer summers we’re predicted to get.”

A partnership between Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, Government agencies, landowners, and other NGOs, YPP was first launched around 15 years ago.

This coincided with a ramping up of efforts to restore peatland, after it had faced years of degradation across the UK.

“The reason it was in poor condition is mainly due to decades of draining, which caused the drying out,” says Snowden.

“That's due to people trying to improve it for agricultural forestry – trying to make the land more productive, and usually to do that it needs to be dryer.

“Huge amounts of drainage channels were dug. In Yorkshire that's usually for sheep grazing, sometimes it's forestry, and that basically had the unintended consequences of drying out the peat so that it's no longer waterlogged.”

As well as these issues, YPP says that the UK’s peatlands are now facing increased risk from developments being placed on important sites.

The group’s efforts, however, are bearing fruit, with YPP working on a record number of hectares over recent years.

The first steps of these efforts usually see YPP blocking drainage ditches to try and raise the water table in the land, stiopping carbon from escaping.

Once the natural wetness of the peat bogs is reestablished, the group then reinstates vegetation, including sphagnum moss and cotton grasses, in the hope of wildlife including wading birds and reptiles then returning to the land.

“Those steps can take two or three years, but that's the first stage, that's the plaster - stopping the physical erosion and the gasses being released,” says Snowden