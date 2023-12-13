People in York urged to stop eating turkeys at Christmas in new advertising campaign

A controversial advertising campaign is urging people in York to stop eating turkeys at Christmas.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has put posters up around the city, which read: “ If you wouldn’t eat your cat for Christmas dinner, why would you eat a turkey?”

The animal rights group has also released a video urging people to “kill the tradition not a turkey” and try a vegan meal instead.

Around 9m of the birds are slaughtered and sold to people in the UK over the Christmas period each year.

“Turkeys are smart, social birds, who don’t want to be trussed and stuffed any more than we do,” said Elisa Allen, PETA’s Vice President of Programmes.

“PETA urges the people of York to bring comfort and joy to all species this year by leaving animals off their plates.”

York was chosen as a target for the campaign after it was named “the most festive city in England”, following a survey of 2,000 people that was conducted by Hammonds Furniture.

PETA said switching to a vegan diet can reduce a person’s carbon footprint and there is evidence to suggest they will be less likely to suffer from heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

The British Poultry Council has stated that 15m turkeys are reared in the UK each year by farmers who adhere to high welfare standards and the lean meat is rich in protein, vitamins and minerals.