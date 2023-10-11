A house builder has submitted planed to build almost 100 homes in a leafy Yorkshire village.

Persimmon wants to build 94 homes at Hall Lane, in Northowram, which is allocated for housing in Calderdale’s Local Plan.

The development would be a mix of property types and sizes ranging from one through to four-bed homes, the firm said.

Persimmon said it is working closely with Calderdale Council and engaging with residents and stakeholders through the application process.

As part of the plans, a historic tree belt will be reinstated at the north of the site. A Grade II listed wall will also be repaired and enhanced.

Christopher Hull, managing director of Persimmon West Yorkshire, said: “This development will provide 94 high quality new homes for local homebuyers, built to a high design in keeping with the local area.