Petition to protect ancient trees handed to Downing Street after 100,000 signatures
The signatures were made in favour of Woodland Trust’s Living Legends campaign, which is calling for a legally protected heritage status for the UK’s oldest and most important trees.
Trust campaigns manager, Adele Benson, said the passing of 100,000 signatures marked a “significant milestone”, adding, “we're sending a powerful message to the Government which shows the strength of feeling for protecting the UK’s oldest and most special trees.”
Vikings: Valhalla star, David Oakes, an ambassador for the Woodland Trust, was also among those presenting the petition.
A Government spokesperson said: “Our ancient woodlands and veteran trees are irreplaceable habitats that provide a wide range of social, environmental and economic benefits to communities across the country. We will continue to see that they are protected by investing £400m towards nature, which includes our ancient trees.
“We are also committed to increasing the planting of trees through new National Forests and greater tree canopy and woodland cover across our four nations.”
