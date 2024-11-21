Petition to protect ancient trees handed to Downing Street after 100,000 signatures

A petition calling for stronger laws to protect iconic trees was delivered to 10 Downing Street earlier this week, after being signed by over 100,000 people.

The signatures were made in favour of Woodland Trust’s Living Legends campaign, which is calling for a legally protected heritage status for the UK’s oldest and most important trees.

Trust campaigns manager, Adele Benson, said the passing of 100,000 signatures marked a “significant milestone”, adding, “we're sending a powerful message to the Government which shows the strength of feeling for protecting the UK’s oldest and most special trees.”

Vikings: Valhalla star, David Oakes, an ambassador for the Woodland Trust, was also among those presenting the petition.

Over 100,000 signatures to support the Living Legends campaign is delivered to 10 Downing Street on Monday 18 November 2024 in London, UK. Photo: Peter Dench

A Government spokesperson said: “Our ancient woodlands and veteran trees are irreplaceable habitats that provide a wide range of social, environmental and economic benefits to communities across the country. We will continue to see that they are protected by investing £400m towards nature, which includes our ancient trees.