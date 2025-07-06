AN application for a huge battery storage facility in the Green Belt – a scheme that has divided opinion – will go before a planning committee this week.

Net Zero Twenty Three Limited applied for permission to install a 100MW battery storage system in a field near Wilsden, off Lane Side, last year.

And at a meeting of Bradford Council’s Regulatory and Appeals Committee next Thursday, Councillors will be advised to approve the huge energy scheme.

The application argues that such facilities were an essential part of the UK’s push for net zero and cheaper energy bills.

But the scheme has proved controversial, with 577 people objecting. A petition calling for the Council to refuse the plans has been signed by 143 people. Wilsden Parish Council has also objected to the plans.

But there has also been a flood of support letters sent to the Council, 595 people urging the authority to approve the plan.

Objectors raised concerns that the five-hectare development would ruin a Green Belt site and could cause safety concerns. One said “the fire risk is enormous” and another argued it would put Wilsden residents at risk of explosions. Another suggested it could lower the value of homes in Wilsden.

Most of the support letters referred to the environmental benefits of the plans.

One said: “Any solution that creates cheaper, clean energy and helps the planet is always a good idea.”

Battery storage sites are made up of clusters of large batteries, housed in containers. The bulk of this site would be occupied by units resemble shipping containers, each measuring 7.8m long by 1.72m width and standing around 2.8m high.

The application says the use will only be “temporary” – for a 40-year period.

It adds: “The proposal will enable the storage of excess energy from the National Grid, which would otherwise be wasted during periods of low demand.

“Energy storage development is an absolute necessity if the UK is to successfully transition to a carbon free future and mitigate the harmful effects of climate change. The land can quickly and efficiently be reverted back to its former use, following decommission of the facility.”

Explaining the need for the facility, it adds: “The primary function of an energy storage facility is to absorb excess electrical energy from the National Grid, during times of low demand or excess generation.

“Subsequently, this energy can be instantly fed back into the Grid during times of higher demand, as opposed to being wasted. This technology is particularly important within the context of the UK’s increased utilisation of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind, which can be inconsistent without this type of supportive infrastructure.”

It says the site could power 323,795 homes, and construction would take 12 months.

As well as the numerous batteries, the development would include a substation and control room, transformers, a 240,000L water tank, storage and welfare containers and security and acoustic fencing.

The planning officer’s report going to the Regulatory and Appeals Committee says developers are limited in where they can install such facilities.

Battery storage facilities need to be around 30 metres from any building, ruling out many inner city areas.

And such facilities also need to be close to a grid connection – this site is close to the Bradford West Substation.

Officers say recent planning changes introduced by the Labour Government mean developments such as this one can now be deemed suitable for Green Belt sites.

The report says: “Although many objectors and Wilsden Parish Council have raised concerns about the proposal’s impact on the Green Belt and the need to demonstrate very special circumstances, recent Government changes to planning have significantly altered the approach to many similar infrastructure developments.

“If a site is deemed Grey Belt, such infrastructure projects will be considered as “not inappropriate” development in the Green Belt.”

Referring to concerns over the safety of the site, officers say: “The concerns of the public regarding a fire incident are significant and understandable.

“However, the proposal has been assessed by the relevant authority (West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service) in terms of its likely impact on the public and environment. WYFRS do not raise in their responses any concerns regarding public safety.

“The proposal is sited over 90m from the nearest residential property.