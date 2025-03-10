Plan for new quarry on Yorkshire farmland approved despite almost 300 objections

A controverisal planning application for a new quarry has been approved despite almost 300 objections.

The plans from Wavin UK will see the quarry brought to a plot of land at Bromley Farm, Upper Cumberworth. The site is next to two former quarries which date back to the 1960s. Mineral extraction on these sites stopped several years ago, with each restored by 2002.

The new quarry will extract clay, shale and incidental coal and operate for the next 25 years. After this, the site will be restored to agricultural grassland.

Work on the site will take place between the hours of 7.30am and 6pm from Monday to Friday, and 7am to 1pm on Saturdays, generating around 120 HGV movements per day.

During the planning process, the application proved hugely controversial and divded opinions on Kirklees Council’s strategic planning committee. Meanwhile, 290 objections were submitted to the council in the lead up to the meeting. The community had also come together to form the Cumberworth Quarry Action Group (CQAG).

The group’s chair, Sheila Lock, said during the meeting: “People object to this development in the strongest possible terms. It’s not about the quarrying in isolation, it’s also about the fact that we’ve had multiple developments in our locality, all of which add up.”

Ms Lock told the meeting that a petition against the plan had racked up well over 1,000 signatures. She said the community had been left concerned by a lack of engagement from the applicant, and branded its noise assessment “woefully inadequate”, though this was disputed by officers.

She said: “The factors that we have got severely impact on the quality of life of residents and we either have excessive HGVs or we have cars running through rat runs, trying to avoid HGVs. And we also have increased noise and dust.

“To put 120 additional vehicles through the Shepley and New Mill junctions is unacceptable.”

Mark Barrett from Silkstone Environmental Ltd, representing the applicant, explained that the materials extracted will be used to make pipes at the Hazelhead works over in Barnsley, with these marketed to residential and industrial building companies.

He said: “This site will, for the long-term future therefore, support at least 95 full-time jobs directly at the Hazelhead pipes work – a very-established local and important employer – and by our rule of thumb, a further up to 200 full time jobs in the local economy providing sub-contracted services to the works and to the quarry itself.”

Much of the discussion was focused around highways, with the agreed route to and from the site using A-roads, and the quarry accessible via the A635, Barnsley Road. Councillor Bill Armer said policing the route that HGVs are using is “notoriously difficult”. A highways officer explained that enforcement action would be taken if complaints were made.

Councillor Andrew Pinnock, said the council needs to do what it can to stop quarrying activity being a “real nuisance” for those living nearby, with adequate safeguards in place.

Questions were also raised about whether this route was the best one that could be used, with an alternative taken in the past, but officers were adamant that this was the case.