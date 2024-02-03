All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Plan to build new homes near Baildon Moor refused to stop 'urban sprawl' into Green Belt

A planned housing development of a green space in Yorkshire has been refused after planners said it would “promote urban sprawl.”
By Chris Young
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 10:42 GMT

An application to build homes on Green Belt land at the end of Moorfield Avenue was submitted to Bradford Council by Tate Estates (Baildon) Limited late last year. The application was refused this week. The development would see five contemporary homes built on the green space.

Nineteen people had objected to the plans, including Baildon Town Council, which said: “The field is situated next to a well-used public footpath leading directly to moorland. Walkers look forward to the view at this point and the visual impact of the development upon the natural landscape would be very detrimental.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Developments on Green Belt land can only be allowed when the applicant can prove there are “very special circumstances.”

Baildon Moor. Picture Bruce RollinsonBaildon Moor. Picture Bruce Rollinson
Baildon Moor. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Refusing the application this week, planning officers said: “Objectors raise that the proposal is inappropriate development and officers agree with this. The proposal is considered to result in the sprawl of a large built-up area, would also result in encroachment to countryside and does not safeguard it.

“By definition, the residential development would also result in a loss of openness, both in a spatial and visual sense.”

Related topics:Green BeltYorkshireBradford CouncilWalkers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.