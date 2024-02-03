Plan to build new homes near Baildon Moor refused to stop 'urban sprawl' into Green Belt

An application to build homes on Green Belt land at the end of Moorfield Avenue was submitted to Bradford Council by Tate Estates (Baildon) Limited late last year. The application was refused this week. The development would see five contemporary homes built on the green space.

Nineteen people had objected to the plans, including Baildon Town Council, which said: “The field is situated next to a well-used public footpath leading directly to moorland. Walkers look forward to the view at this point and the visual impact of the development upon the natural landscape would be very detrimental.”

Developments on Green Belt land can only be allowed when the applicant can prove there are “very special circumstances.”

Refusing the application this week, planning officers said: “Objectors raise that the proposal is inappropriate development and officers agree with this. The proposal is considered to result in the sprawl of a large built-up area, would also result in encroachment to countryside and does not safeguard it.