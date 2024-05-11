Plan to building glamping pod in rural Yorkshire area refused over safety fears
A planning application to build a holiday pod on a field off Green Lane was submitted to Bradford Council by John Walsh earlier this year. It would have space for two people, and there would also be space for two cars to park on the site.
But the application has now been refused after planning officers raised highway safety concerns about the plan. Access to the short term holiday let would be via the narrow lane, and this was one of the main reasons the application attracted 21 objections.
Highways officers said: “Although on the edge of Baildon, the site is not served by frequent public transport services and there is an expectation that guests will arrive by car.
“Two parking spaces are provided on the drawing. Green Lane is a bridleway with a narrow width. It comfortably accommodates one-way traffic although there are some passing bays along its length. The route is also well used by walkers, cyclists and horses, being a popular route to Baildon Moor.”
The plans were refused, with officers saying they would “result in conditions that would be prejudicial to the safe and suitable access of all users of the highway.”
