Plans for a housing development in Holmfirth’s greenbelt have been met with objection from locals.

A recently-submitted application would see four new homes brought to a plot of land off Law Slack Road at Hade Edge, Holmfirth. The plot sits in the greenbelt but has previously been developed, with buildings associated with steel fabrication business, Pennine Fabrication, already on site. These would have to be demolished to make way for the new development.

The planning statement on behalf of the applicant is adamant that the proposals adhere to national and local planning policy relating to the use of greenbelt land. It says the development would not have anymore of a “substantial impact” on the openness of the greenbelt than the existing development.

The document adds: “Although accepted to be relatively utilitarian buildings currently, not necessarily out of place in this rural context, the proposals nevertheless present a good opportunity to remove a rather unsightly assortment of poor quality and disharmonious materials, and replace them instead with better quality, in keeping, and more visually pleasing materials and design.”

A view of the existing buildings on the Hade Edge site. Credit: Robert Halstead Chartered Surveyor.

Under the plans, the four properties would be in pairs of two-storey semi-detached homes and would sit at a right angle to Law Slack Road. Two of the homes would have three-bedrooms, the other two, four-bedrooms, each coming with a minimum of two parking spaces.

So far, two objections have been made by locals who have raised concerns on matters from road safety to the environment. One commented: “My fear is that if more traffic goes up and down Law Slack Road it will lead to accidents. It’s a single lane track built for the four farms that were on it years ago that has simply had tarmac poured down it.”

Another wrote: “The plan comprises four family homes. The applicant has not successfully argued that there is a need for family homes in an area with no amenities or infrastructure. There is no street lighting at all, and no footpaths. None of the dwellings will be affordable, low cost, contravening Kirklees Council’s housing development objectives.”