Plans lodged for two wind turbines ‘almost as tall as the Humber Bridge’ in Yorkshire

Plans have been lodged for two wind turbines at the Port of Hull which would be almost as tall as the Humber Bridge, with people’s views now being sought.

Associated British Ports’ (ABP) plans would see the turbines built in the Queen Elizabeth Dock area, with one just over the border in the East Riding.

The owner of Hull’s port said they and two planned in Grimsby and Immingham were part of its efforts to cut carbon emissions.

A public consultation meeting on the plans is set to be held at Preston Community Hall on Tuesday, July 4 from 12.30pm to 6.30pm.

The two onshore turbines would together generate up to 12MW of power.

They would stand at up to 150m high, making them one of the tallest structures on Hull’s skyline if they get the go ahead.

They would stand almost as tall as the Humber Bridge which is 156m high.

ABP stated the company would also continue to invest in solar energy but wind turbines would be able to generate power 24 hours a day.

The Port of Hull is already home to the UK’s largest commercial rooftop solar array in the UK, put in as part of £55m spent on sustainability since 2014.

The port operator also stated it would help secure the viability of docks on the north and south bank, providing an attractive place for businesses.

ABP stated: “ABP supports government ambitions to achieving net zero and recently launched its own £2 billion plan for Energy Transition growth and Net Zero 2040.

