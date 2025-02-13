Plans submitted for large solar farm beside A1(M) in Yorkshire

Developers have submitted plans for a large solar farm on fields beside the A1(M) in North Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme would be built on 80 hectares to the north of Brompton-on-Swale with panels on two parcels of land either side of the motorway.

Agents for the applicants, Brompton Solar Ltd, said the farm would be capable of producing up to 39.3MW of energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as solar panels mounted on aluminium frames, the development would include three substations, nine medium voltage powers stations, more than 100 polls fitted with CCTV camera, underground cables and access roads, and a 2.4-metre fence around the site.

A map of the proposed solar farm near Brompton-on-Swale submitted with the plans.

The developers say the site will operate as a solar farm for 40 years, after which it will revert to farmland, which they claim will be of an improved quality given the “deintensification of the soil”.

The application has been filed with North Yorkshire Council.

Supporting documents submitted with the plans state: “The solar farm would comprise of rows, or strings, of solar panels arranged across both parcels, together with ancillary equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The layout has been designed to make the most efficient use of the site, whilst avoiding any necessary site constraints.

“This includes existing vegetation features, the majority of which are to be retained, buffers from any ecological features and appropriate set-back distances to the closest residential properties.

“All panels have an anti-glare coating to minimise glint and glare as much as possible.”

The applicants say the solar farm will be built on “lower-grade agricultural land”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The supporting documents say the applicant has undertaken a consultation exercise with the local community to ensure they have been given the opportunity to review the plans and provide feedback.

“A number of responses to the proposal have been received which, where possible, have been considered further during the evolution of the proposal,” they add.

No comments have yet been received by North Yorkshire Council following the submission of the plans.

Brompton Solar is a subsidiary of Knaresborough-based Harmony Energy which oversaw planning for a 55MW solar farm at nearby Skeeby, before selling the scheme to a green energy company for a reported £38m.