Plans submitted to turn garden centre near Hull into holiday park
Stag View Nurseries, on Crab Tree Lane, Old Ellerby, offers a large selection of shrubs and perennials as well as basket and bedding plants, from February to September.
Its owners have applied to East Riding Council to demolish the greenhouses and use the site for touring caravans, holiday homes and glamping pods.
The new site could appeal to those who are wanting to visit popular seaside destinations such as Hornsea, Withernsea and Bridlington.
In total,permission is sought for 10 touring caravan pitches, 15 static caravans and seven glamping pods, with the house – which has been lived in by the current owners for 45 years – used for a site manager or owner of the site.
There would be a total of 53 parking places. The proposals could create four full-time jobs as well as a number of part-time roles.
The application comes after East Riding councillors approved plans for tourism accommodation at the Blue Bell Inn, under a five minute walk away, in February 2023. Councillors were told the plans, including half a dozen touring pitches, would help the pub find a new income stream.