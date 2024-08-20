Plans have been submitted to turn a garden centre near Hull and its surrounding grounds into a holiday park.

Stag View Nurseries, on Crab Tree Lane, Old Ellerby, offers a large selection of shrubs and perennials as well as basket and bedding plants, from February to September.

Its owners have applied to East Riding Council to demolish the greenhouses and use the site for touring caravans, holiday homes and glamping pods.

The new site could appeal to those who are wanting to visit popular seaside destinations such as Hornsea, Withernsea and Bridlington.

In total,permission is sought for 10 touring caravan pitches, 15 static caravans and seven glamping pods, with the house – which has been lived in by the current owners for 45 years – used for a site manager or owner of the site.

There would be a total of 53 parking places. The proposals could create four full-time jobs as well as a number of part-time roles.