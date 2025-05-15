Poetry for Climate Change: CPRE initiative reaches over 400 children across North and East Yorkshire

The North and East Yorkshire wing of Countryside charity CPRE has now reached over 400 children with its Poetry for Climate Change initiative, which aims to teach children how climate change is affecting the environment.
The Poetry for Climate Change initiative has now reached over 400 children.placeholder image
The Poetry for Climate Change initiative has now reached over 400 children.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 15th May 2025, 06:00 BST

The sessions aim to use poetry to inform children as young as six-years-old about how they can help the environment.

Organisers described the sessions as a “simple class learning situation, but one that might stick in the minds of young children and give them an awareness of the world around them and the challenges it faces.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The winner from each session wins an award, with artist Dean Andrews then using their words to design an image on climate which is presented back to each school.

A teacher involved a recent sessions at All Saints Catholic Primary School, in Thirsk, said: “The session was brilliant. The children were engaged right from the very start. They really enjoyed writing poems and learning about climate change. The conversations continued long after the session.”

The initiative was launched with assistance from Two Ridings Community Forum, with volunteers from BokBok Books, Nature to your Home and Rekalibrator.

Related topics:East YorkshireNorthThe NorthOrganisersNature
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice