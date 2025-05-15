Poetry for Climate Change: CPRE initiative reaches over 400 children across North and East Yorkshire
The sessions aim to use poetry to inform children as young as six-years-old about how they can help the environment.
Organisers described the sessions as a “simple class learning situation, but one that might stick in the minds of young children and give them an awareness of the world around them and the challenges it faces.”
The winner from each session wins an award, with artist Dean Andrews then using their words to design an image on climate which is presented back to each school.
A teacher involved a recent sessions at All Saints Catholic Primary School, in Thirsk, said: “The session was brilliant. The children were engaged right from the very start. They really enjoyed writing poems and learning about climate change. The conversations continued long after the session.”
The initiative was launched with assistance from Two Ridings Community Forum, with volunteers from BokBok Books, Nature to your Home and Rekalibrator.