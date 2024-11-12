Major repair works to damaged lake banks and footpaths at Pontefract Park are due to start next week, Wakefield Council has said.

The public is currently unable to access parts of the lake perimeter because sections of its edge have become a hazard. Wakefield Council agreed to invest £1.3m for repairs in 2021, but the work was delayed after it was reclassified as a reservoir due to its size

A planning application to carry out repairs to walls and paths around the site was approved by the council last month. The scheme also includes building a spillway and putting up safety fencing. The works will run from November 18 and are expected to be to completed by spring next year.

Jack Hemingway, the council’s cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “We’re pleased that this repair work can now get started as I know parts of the lake’s edge are already inaccessible. It will improve safety around the lake and maintain it for future generations to enjoy.”

Pontefract Park is the largest urban park in the Wakefield district. It is owned and managed by Wakefield Council and Pontefract Park Race Company. Pontefract Racecourse surrounds the lake.

The council’s licensing committee acts as park trustees.

Coun Hemingway added: “While access to the lake will be closed, the park area and racecourse will be unaffected. We have made the decision to carry out the work during the winter months, outside the horse racing season and when the park is quieter to minimise disruption.