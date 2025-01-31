Protestors climb under-threat oak tree in Otley to save it from council chop

Protestors who scaled a threatened oak tree in Otley to protect it as the diggers rolled in have hailed a victory of sorts with a - very temporary - reprieve.

Debate around the 180-year-old tree has torn the market town in two with weeks of division and with traffic brought to a standstill.

Leeds City Council (LCC) insists it must be axed to help fix a crumbling bridge nearby, but campaigners call for more avenues to be explored.

As contractors arrived with chainsaws and hardhats, protestors climbed the oak tree and refused to come down. A short stand off ended as contractors left, citing health and safety.

Otley's Tittybottle Oak Tree protest.

"The council said they were withdrawing," one protestor said. "It's a 'hooray', for a bit, rather than a 'yahoo'," they added. "We know they will come back."

Otley's ancient bridge, crafted from stone and aged almost 800 years old, links two halves of the historic town over the fast-flowing River Wharfe.

But a walkway for people was added in the 1950s and it is this which has fallen into disrepair; unless urgent action is taken, authorities warn, it will be forced to close.

LCC insists the oak tree must be axed to bring about these urgent bridge repairs, clearing a working space for a crane to build a temporary footpath.

Otley's Tittybottle Oak Tree

Contactors arrived at the break of dawn, before 7am, but protestors were already tied to the tree. A tidy camp with small tents has been set up on the grassland surrounding it.

"Some people think it's ridiculous that we are concerned about just one tree. We are stereotyped as 'tree huggers'," said Alex Eve, with supporter Suzanne.

"For many of the tree protestors it's more about having a say. There has been a lack of genuine consultation and imaginative thinking."

The only alternative to felling the tree, LCC argues, is to close the bridge to one-way traffic - resulting in months of disruption and terrible traffic.

The council brought in a trial for one-way traffic lights, and the resulting uproar turned ferocious as the town centre was brought to a standstill.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, deputy council leader, said the oak - and a tulip tree nearby - must be felled before the start of the bird nesting season. Petitions against the move have collected 3,800 signatures.

Mr Eve said campaigners fully respect the anger over traffic problems, and community concerns. LCC's proposal, he added, was not a long-term solution: "It's an extremely expensive one. They will come back on Monday, no doubt," he added. "We can't predict what happens next."

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said the authority published a decision notice on Tuesday to fell the two trees.