Rainfall begins to bolster Yorkshire's struggling reservoirs after water use plea

Yorkshire Water has said it is closely monitoring reservoir stocks as recent rainfall tapers out the region's struggling reserves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Water levels fell just a tiny bit further last week, latest checks show, as the county endures the driest spring on record.

But with reservoirs for Yorkshire at 62.8 per cent, a number significantly below the average of 85.5 per cent for this time of year, the water company said it is keeping a close watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Kaye, director of Yorkshire Water, said: “With more rain forecast over the coming weeks, we’re continuing to closely monitor the situation. "We’re playing our part by finding and fixing leaks as quickly as we can, as well as continuing to balance our water supplies."

Yorkshire Water reservoir

He thanked those who have taken steps to reduce their usage, adding a call to "only use the water you need" to help rebuild a resilience in the system.

Yorkshire Water had issued an appeal directly to households last week and, along with some rainfall, reduced use now means reservoir stocks have fallen further by just 0.07 per cent.

The region has seen the driest spring on record, with reservoir levels declining since January as people used more water while enjoying the sunshine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office figures also show that it’s been the warmest spring since records began in 1884, and the second sunniest in England since 1910.

Recent rainfall has helped, rejuvenating parched ground, and with enough surplus now beginning to make its way to the region's reservoirs and rivers.

But the prolonged dry weather has had an impact, said Mr Kaye.

"Our reservoir stocks have been declining since late January, which has been challenging to balance coupled with the increased customer demand for water we've seen during warmer temperatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The rainfall over the past 10 days has helped slow the fall of reservoir stocks, but stocks remain significantly below average for this time of year.