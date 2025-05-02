Research from Yorkshire university could lead to warning system for dangerous heatwaves

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A team from the University of Leeds and the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology has provided the first ever analysis of how patterns of recent rainfall can interact with dry or moist land conditions to influence the risk of extreme humid heat in the global tropics and subtropics.

The study, which was published in the journal Nature Communications, offers insight which could lead to the development of early warning systems for vulnerable communities in those regions, according to researchers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lead author of the study Dr Lawrence Jackson, a research fellow in the School of Earth and Environment, said: “With climate change driving more frequent and intense humid heat events, particularly in tropical and subtropical regions, the risks to vulnerable populations and outdoor workers are increasing.

Research from the University of Leeds could lead to new warning systems for dangerous humid heatwaves. Photo: Adobe Stock

“The new understanding provided by our research highlights the potential for improved humid heat early warning systems, using near real-time satellite observations for soil moisture and rainfall.”

Humid heat is related to heat stress, occurring when environmental conditions overwhelm the body’s ability to cool itself. Severe heat stress leads to an increase in the core body temperature of 3°C or more and can cause confusion, seizures, and loss of consciousness.

If not treated promptly, severe heat stress can lead to muscle damage, major organ failure, and death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Humid heatwaves are particularly concerning for humans because a wet-bulb temperature – a measure of temperature that accounts for how much cooling can occur through evaporation under ideal conditions – of 35°C means they are unable to shed heat effectively through sweating.

Several subtropical coastal locations have already experienced this 35°C threshold.

Cathryn Birch, professor in Meteorology and Climate in the School of Earth and Environment, led the study. She said: “The outlook for tropical humid heat is really concerning. Humans avoid overheating by sweating. Evaporation of the sweat cools your body, allowing you to maintain a safe body temperature. Humidity makes this less effective.

“Humid heatwaves can be lethal at air temperatures that for dry heat would be relatively safe. The tropics are naturally humid and even an apparently small increase in global temperatures leads to large increases in dangerous humid heat extremes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We not only need to urgently cut greenhouse gas emissions but also need improved early warning systems for humid heat.”

The research team studied humid heatwaves across the tropics and subtropics using weather and climate data from 2001 to 2022.

The researchers identified heatwave events and looked at how they were influenced by recent rainfall, using satellite observations to distinguish between wetter and drier days. They then calculated how likely a heatwave was to occur after these different rainfall conditions.

Humid heatwaves are widespread across the global tropics and subtropics. They occur in monsoon regions such as West Africa, India, East China, and north Australia, in humid regions such as the Amazon, southeast US, and the Congo basin, and in hot coastal regions in the Middle East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new study reveals that recent rainfall patterns play a critical role in triggering humid heatwaves in tropical and subtropical regions, with the results showing that the risk of humid heatwaves depends on whether the surface environment is drier or wetter.

In drier regions, humid heatwaves are more likely during or just after periods of enhanced rainfall. In wetter regions, humid heatwaves tend to follow at least two days of suppressed rainfall.

This difference arises because rainfall increases moisture in soils making conditions more humid. By contrast, less rainfall and fewer clouds allow the land to warm, thereby increasing temperatures.