Residents asked to air views on the Yorkshire Wolds as Natural England assesses Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty status bid

The Yorkshire Wolds stretch from the Humber Estuary to Flamborough Head. Photo: James Hardisty

In June last year, Natural England announced that the area, which forms an arc of high, gently rolling hills extending from the Humber Estuary to Flamborough Head, would be considered for the special status.

From Monday, June 6 members of the public can contribute to the decision-making process using their local knowledge.

Drop-in sessions will be held around Bridlington, Flamborough and Malton on June 9 and 10 and in more southerly areas of East Riding in the week of June 27 – with information available on a dedicated website once venues have been confirmed.

Paul Duncan, area manager for Natural England, said: “The fact part of the Yorkshire Wolds is being considered as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is an acknowledgement of how special it is.

“Designation as an AONB could see the landscape protected and draw investment, so we need local knowledge to help assess its suitability.

“We are urging members of the public to provide their comments at a host of drop-in sessions or via our new website and app.

“Our assessments will help Natural England’s board decide whether to designate a new Yorkshire Wolds AONB.

“There would also be a statutory consultation, expected to take place in 2023, before a decision can be made and finally confirmed by Defra.”

Natural and cultural heritage in the Yorkshire Wolds includes ancient woodland, species rich grasslands, chalk streams, Iron Age settlements, abandoned Medieval villages and Georgian manors and parkland.

People can have their say online by visiting the www.yorkshire-wolds-designation-project.org website, where an app can also be downloaded.