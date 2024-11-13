Ripon Cathedral: 'Peace offering' over controversial annex plans could save heritage tree

Ruby Kitchen
By Ruby Kitchen

Specialist Reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 07:32 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 07:32 GMT
A landmark peace offering from Ripon Cathedral could see a heritage beech tree at the centre of an £8m planning row saved.

The cathedral's chapter has faced controversy over bids to build a new annex with song school and refectory, bringing facilities into the 21st century.

Even Dame Judi Dench was drawn into the row, calling for a solution to save the trees, while the former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams warned planners must ‘think again’.

Now, after the process was paused to look again at "practical" solutions, a revised bid is made public today.

Artist's impression of how the new development could lookArtist's impression of how the new development could look
Artist's impression of how the new development could look

The Dean of Ripon, the Very Revd John Dobson, told The Yorkshire Post: "We are prepared to compromise.

"The area would be beautified to become something the city can be proud of. The city itself would see a real boost.

"The building would be redesigned so that it can accommodate the veteran tree – it would be slightly narrower, slightly longer. It would still give us the facilities we need."

Original plans from 2022 would see the annex built on public land known as Minster Gardens, housing toilets for the cathedral as well as a refectory and song school.

It would see the loss of 12 trees – with one then designated a heritage tree. Only this beech would be saved, under revisions, although 300 more trees would be planted to mitigate loss.

Regulators including the independent Fabric Advisory Committee, the Cathedrals Fabric Commission for England and Historic England have all given their backing.

It is expected the application will go before a planning committee towards the end of this year or early in 2025. Previous plans for the site would have topped £8m.

Now, assessments suggest the whole area could be "enhanced" by the proposals, while financial impact statements state it could bring in £1m a year to Ripon's visitor economy.

This would be to the benefit of local traders, it argues, rather than taking business away.

Opposition to the project has turned ugly at times, with misinformation rife on social media. However, a consultation showed 77 per cent of some 1,000 respondents were in favour of the annexe plans.

Now, after comments from prominent figures including the actress Judi Dench and the former Archbishop of Canterbury, the Dean said he was "disappointed" they might speak out without approaching the cathedral for the “full facts”.

“My hope is that both these individuals, and others as well, will come to appreciate our compromise here to save the veteran tree,” he said. "Our proposals will provide more trees, more biodiversity, and more open space for people to enjoy.

“This would enhance the cathedral's place as a centre for music and culture. It will enhance the life of the cathedral now and so strengthen its sustainability for the future.”

Bishop Rowan, in a statement, expressed his sadness at some of the comments surrounding the bid, saying he had only intended to register an environmental concern.

He added: “I hope that there will be a way forward that is generally satisfactory."

