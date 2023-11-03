A resubmitted planning application for a housing estate on a popular Yorkshire beauty spot will be decided upon in a meeting this month.

On November 14, Doncaster Council’s planning committee will decide whether to approve an application for a housing estate on Rose Hill Rise, in Bessacarr, which has sparked extensive backlash. It marks the second time the application has been decided upon by the planning committee after it was rejected in March.

Applicant Miller Homes resubmitted the application two months after its rejection, sparking protests from local action group Rose Hill Residents Association (RHRA). The new application remains largely the same aside from additional sustainability features such as electric vehicle charging points.

More than 30 members of the public attended the first planning committee to express their opposition to the plans.

Site of the proposed housing development on Rose Hill

Bessacarr’s three ward councillors spoke in opposition, as well as a resident on behalf of the RHRA. Cheers could be heard from the public in the council chamber upon the application’s rejection.

In August, over 80 members of the public and RHRA attended a protest against the application’s resubmission.

Attendees included ward councillors, the South Yorkshire Climate Alliance and Sheffield theatre group ActNow. Another protest will take place on the morning of the upcoming planning committee.

In response to backlash, Miller Homes has incorporated several elements for biodiversity in the application.